EMERGE Completes Sale of Shop Domains to Shopify

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a premium e-commerce brand portfolio, announced the sale of its premium web domains, Shop.ca and Shop.us, to Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP), for US$375,000, or approximately CA$536,000.

Following the transaction, the Shop domains now automatically re-direct traffic to Shopify's Shop App.

Ghassan Halazon, founder and CEO, EMERGE commented, "The Shop domains had been idle and non-revenue generating in recent years under EMERGE ownership. As such, management felt that monetizing these dormant domains via a sale to Shopify, in return for non-dilutive cash proceeds to fund future growth plans made perfect sense."

EMERGE's cash position exceeded $3.0M at year-end, compared to $1.6M at September 30, 2024, and $2.5M at December 31, 2023.

"The sale of our Shop domains to Shopify marks a terrific ending to a transformative year for EMERGE that saw us re-ignite organic revenue growth, improve profitability, substantially reduce debt, and ultimately, grow our cash position year-over-year," continued Halazon.

Management is also advancing discussions to monetize other non-core/ legacy assets to further bolster the Company's cash position, while doubling down on its growing grocery and golf brands in 2025.

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a premium e-commerce brand portfolio in Canada and the U.S. Our subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide our members with access to unique offerings across grocery and golf verticals. Our grocery businesses include truLOCAL, our premium meat and seafood subscription brand, and Carnivore Club, our artisanal meat brand. Our golf businesses include UnderPar, our discounted tee-times/ experiences brand, and JustGolfStuff, our golf products & apparel brand.

