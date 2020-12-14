EMERGE Commerce Ltd. to commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ECOM

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW./

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. ("EMERGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: ECOM), a leading acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands, today announces that EMERGE's common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on Monday, December 14, 2020 under the symbol "ECOM".

"Over the past few years, EMERGE has risen to become one of Canada's fastest growing companies through strategic acquisitions, disciplined operations and consistently creating value for our members and merchant partners alike," said Ghassan Halazon, Founder and CEO. "The e-commerce sector has experienced more growth over the last three quarters than it has over the past decade, in the process, creating thousands of proven, profitable digital brands globally. As a consolidator of e-commerce assets, we believe our public listing will help accelerate our disciplined acquisition strategy as we continue to deliver shareholder value."

EMERGE owns and operates a portfolio of e-commerce sites that provide curated offers on golf, grocery, essentials, nearby staycations, and more. EMERGE's portfolio houses some of Canada's most coveted online destinations including UnderPar.com, WagJag.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, and BeRightBack.ca. Acquired brands are integrated into a universal platform, benefitting from shared resources, data insights, and cross-selling opportunities. The Company's consolidation strategy accelerates growth for its portfolio companies and provides them with the technology, analytics, and expertise required to scale e-commerce businesses to the next level.

EMERGE will commemorate the listing of its common shares on the TSXV by ringing the opening bell of the Toronto Stock Exchange at 9:30am EST on Tuesday, December 10, 2020. The ceremony will air on BNN Bloomberg. Halazon will be joined in ringing the opening bell by EMERGE's senior management, certain members of its Board of Directors, and by other members of the EMERGE team.

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a disciplined, diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of e-commerce brands across North America. Our network of e-commerce sites provide our members with offers on golf, groceries, essentials, nearby staycations and experiences. Our portfolio houses some of Canada's most coveted online destinations including UnderPar.com, WagJag.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, and BeRightBack.ca. EMERGE was named one of the fastest companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail's 2020 Canada's Top Growing Companies.

To learn more visit www.emerge-commerce.com

Cautionary notice

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement prepared in connection with the transactions described herein (the "Filing Statement"), any information released or received with respect to the transactions described herein may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the risk factors discussed in the Filing Statement which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE EMERGE Commerce Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: James Bowen, CFA, EMERGE Commerce Ltd., 416-519-9442, [email protected]; Media Relations: Lauren Arnold, Talk Shop Media, [email protected]