EMERGE Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a diversified acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands, announced that it held its annual general meeting of shareholders today and that all matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 16, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the meeting.

In particular, shareholders approved the election of all director nominees, the appointment of MNP LLP as the Company's auditors, and authorized the Board of Directors (the "Board") to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year.

A total of 21.3 million votes were cast or represented by proxy at the meeting, representing 20% of the Company's outstanding common shares as of the record date.

The Board of the Company is now comprised as follows:

Nominee % shares voted for % shares withheld Drew Green 90.07 9.93 Ghassan Halazon 98.73 1.27 John Kim 98.80 1.20 Ian McKinnon 98.80 1.20 Jonson Sun 90.07 9.93

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a diversified acquirer and operator of profitable niche e-commerce brands. Our subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide our members with access to pet products, premium meat, golf, and other curated experiences. EMERGE was named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by Globe and Mail in 2022 (and 2020), and one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50 in 2020.

To learn more visit https://www.emerge-commerce.com/

Cautionary notice

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board

Ghassan Halazon

Director, President and CEO

SOURCE EMERGE Commerce Ltd.

For further information: Ghassan Halazon or Jonathan Leong, EMERGE Commerce Ltd., 416-479-9590, [email protected]