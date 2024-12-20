EMERGE Announces Management Transition

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a premium e-commerce brand portfolio, today announced a management transition.

The Company will be appointing Dasha Enenko, CPA, CA as interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Corporate Secretary, effective February 2025. Dasha will succeed Kyle Burt-Gerrans, who will be stepping down to pursue other opportunities. Kyle will remain with the Company until January 31, 2025 and ensure an orderly and smooth transition of his responsibilities.

Dasha Enenko, CPA, CA, is an accounting professional with over 10 years of experience. She began working with publicly traded companies in 2017 as part of MNP's PubCo Division, where she focused on auditing companies listed on the TSX. Since then, Dasha has been supporting organizations with financial reporting, MD&A, accounting, preparation for audits, and assisting during audit processes. Her experience includes her role at EMERGE Commerce during 2020-2022. In recent years, she has continued to work with various companies in public markets, supporting with financial reporting, audit preparation, and compliance.

Ghassan Halazon, Founder and CEO, EMERGE commented, "On behalf of the EMERGE team, I'd like to congratulate Dasha on her upcoming role as CFO, effective February 2025. Previously, Dasha has proven to be an instrumental senior financial leader at EMERGE, working closely with management and our auditors. We'd also like to extend our sincere gratitude to Kyle for his partnership during a time of immense positive transformation and progress at EMERGE during which we have materially reduced our overall debt obligations and re-ignited organic revenue growth. We will continue to work closely with Kyle throughout the transition period, and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavours."

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a premium e-commerce brand portfolio in Canada and the U.S. Our subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide our members with access to unique offerings across grocery and golf verticals. Our grocery businesses include truLOCAL.ca, our premium meat subscription brand, and Carnivore Club, our artisanal meat brand. Our golf businesses include UnderPar, our discounted tee-times/ experiences brand, and JustGolfStuff, our golf products & apparel brand.

