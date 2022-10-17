EMERGE Announces Cost Optimization and Synergies Initiative with $1M Annual Savings Expected

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd . (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a diversified acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands, today announced that it has implemented a comprehensive cost optimization and synergies initiative in an effort to enhance cash flow generation.

The Company anticipates this initiative will result in EMERGE realizing approximately $1 million in annualized savings, and expects to begin seeing results from some of these measures starting Q4 2022.

"Having acquired multiple brands last year, there are a number of savings and synergies that the team has been implementing recently, with more planned in the coming months," said Ghassan Halazon, CEO of EMERGE.

As part of overall efforts to drive additional cash flow, the initiative includes reducing overhead expenses, improving margins, maximizing cross-functional synergies amongst EMERGE HQ and portfolio brands, eliminating unprofitable revenue streams, and cutting longer term initiatives that don't meet acceptable Return on Investment thresholds.

"Given the macro climate, the Company's first and foremost priority for the balance of 2022, and heading into 2023, is to optimize the business for cash flow generation, and we believe these savings represent a meaningful step in the right direction," continued Halazon.

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a diversified acquirer and operator of profitable niche e-commerce brands. Our subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide our members with access to pet products, premium meat, outdoor gear, golf, and other curated experiences. Our portfolio houses various online destinations including WholesalePet.com, trulocal.ca, BattlBox.com, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, CarnivoreClub.co, WagJag.com, BeRightBack.ca, and Wanlow.com. EMERGE was named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail in 2022 (and 2020), and one the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50 in 2020.

