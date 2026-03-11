EMERGE to Host Investor Webcast Today (March 11) at 11am EST

TORONTO, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), an acquirer and operator of profitable e-commerce brands and technologies, announces that EMERGE Founder and CEO, Ghassan Halazon, will host a virtual corporate presentation today (Wednesday, March 11, 2026) at 11:00am EST.

During the webcast, Mr. Halazon will discuss the recently completed acquisition of Viral Loops, in addition to the Company's overall operational progress and upcoming plans, followed by some Q&A with investors.

Investors are welcome to submit questions in advance to [email protected].

Webcast Details

Register:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qTwkJlG6ShCt1KPYM0Ee3A

Webinar (Zoom) ID: 839 6020 1618

Passcode: 153084

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a disciplined acquirer and operator of profitable e-commerce brands and technologies across Direct-to-Consumer ("D2C") and Business-to-Business ("B2B") segments. Our D2C portfolio spans our Grocery and Golf verticals. truLOCAL is our flagship Canadian meat and seafood subscription service. Our Golf vertical includes UnderPar (discounted golf experiences), JustGolfStuff and Tee 2 Green (discounted apparel and equipment). EMERGE B2B houses Viral Loops, our referral marketing platform that enables hundreds of international clients to acquire and retain customers. EMERGE is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ECOM".

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

On Behalf of the Board

Ghassan Halazon

Director, President, and CEO

EMERGE Commerce Ltd.

SOURCE Emerge Commerce Ltd.

For further information: Dasha Enenko, EMERGE Commerce Ltd., 416-479-9590, [email protected]