Emerge Commerce Announces Closing of Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

TORONTO, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a portfolio of premium e-commerce brands and technologies, is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") described in its news releases dated February 19, 2026, and February 23, 2026.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 27,000,000 units in the capital of the Company ("Units") at a price of C$0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,700,000. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable until March 6, 2028, at an exercise price of C$0.15 per Share.

The Company paid aggregate finder's fees of $80,804 and issued 773,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") in connection with subscriptions from subscribers introduced to the Offering by certain finders. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.10 per Share until March 6, 2028, which is 24 months from the date of issuance.

Ghassan Halazon, Founder and CEO of EMERGE commented, "Thanks to the exceptional investor demand for this concurrent financing, we were able to ultimately close on $2.7M in gross proceeds, securing the capital necessary to fully fund the Viral Loops acquisition, and in the process, strengthen our balance sheet. With this upsized offering, EMERGE expects to fully retain the cash flow generated by Viral Loops following closing. We're grateful for the continued support of our long-standing investors and are excited to welcome some new shareholders who also participated in this strategic financing as we embark on this next phase of growth."

The securities issued under the Offering, including the Finders' Warrants, and any Shares that may be issuable on exercise of any such securities, will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities, being July 7, 2026.

The Company intends to allocate the net proceeds of the Offering toward the purchase price and transaction costs associated with the acquisition of all assets of Viral Loops and specified liabilities from Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (the "Acquisition"). The consideration for the Acquisition will not be satisfied with securities of the Company.

The Offering remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there by any sale of the securities referenced in this press release, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

A director of the Company, being a related party to the Company as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), participated in the Offering. Such related party participation is exempt from the formal valuation requirement and shareholder approval requirement of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the Units issued to the director does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a portfolio of premium e-commerce brands and technologies. Our subscription, marketplace, and retail businesses provide our members with access to offerings across our grocery and golf verticals. truLOCAL is our flagship Canadian meat and seafood subscription service, connecting local farmers with a health-conscious audience. Our golf vertical includes our discounted tee-times/ experiences brand, UnderPar, and our discounted golf apparel and equipment brands, JustGolfStuff and Tee 2 Green. EMERGE is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ECOM", and on the OTC US under the symbol "EMCMF".

