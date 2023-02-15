EMERGE Announces Additional Cost Optimization and Synergies Measures

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd . (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a diversified acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands, today announced additional cost optimization and synergies measures.

The Company is pleased to announce continued progress in our cost reduction efforts meant to enhance cash flow generation.

Further to the anticipated savings previously announced in late 2022, the Company has identified additional savings and cost reductions of $1M, for a combined annualized total of $2M in anticipated savings implemented under this initiative.

As part of overall efforts to drive additional cash flow, the initiative includes reducing overhead expenses, improving margins, maximizing cross-functional synergies amongst EMERGE HQ and portfolio brands, and eliminating unprofitable revenue streams.

"The implemented savings mean EMERGE is yielding more revenue per employee, making it a leaner team than it has been at any point since completing our latest acquisitions," said Ghassan Halazon, Founder and CEO of EMERGE.

Examples of savings from recent efforts include corporate expenses such as investor relations, office rent, and M&A, in addition to staff reductions associated with unprofitable and discontinued revenue streams. EMERGE expects to begin seeing results from some of these additional measures starting Q1 2023.

"The Company's top priority for 2023 remains to optimize the business for cash flow generation, and we believe these additional savings represent another significant step towards our primary objective," continued Halazon.

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a diversified acquirer and operator of profitable niche e-commerce brands. Our subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide our members with access to pet products, premium meat, outdoor gear, golf, and other curated experiences. Our portfolio houses various online destinations including WholesalePet.com, trulocal.ca, BattlBox.com, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, CarnivoreClub.co, WagJag.com, BeRightBack.ca, and Wanlow.com. EMERGE was named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by Globe and Mail in 2022 (and 2020), and one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50 in 2020.

To learn more visit https://www.emerge-commerce.com/

Follow EMERGE:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Cautionary notice

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual information form, which are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

On Behalf of the Board

Ghassan Halazon

Director and CEO

SOURCE EMERGE Commerce Ltd.

For further information: Ghassan Halazon or Jonathan Leong, EMERGE Commerce Ltd., 416-479-9590, [email protected]