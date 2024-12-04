EMERGE Achieves $1M Sales, Strong Growth YoY During "Black Friday - Cyber Monday"

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a premium e-commerce brand portfolio, today announced preliminary Gross Merchandise Sales ("GMS")(1) results from the Black Friday-Cyber Monday ("BFCM") shopping period.

In total, EMERGE's e-commerce brand portfolio drove GMS(1) of $1.04M during this year's BFCM event (November 29- December 2, 2024), representing year-over-year ("YoY") growth of approximately 10%.

BFCM Highlights

$1.04M GMS (1) transacted in total for the BFCM 4-day event

GMS transacted in total for the BFCM 4-day event GMS (1) growth of 12% YoY inclusive of the BFCM "Pre-Launch" event that took place on Thursday, November 28 vs. comparable 5-day period in 2023

of inclusive of the BFCM "Pre-Launch" event that took place on vs. comparable 5-day period in 2023 Highest GMS (1) occurred on Cyber Monday with $352K , growth of 11% YoY

occurred on Cyber Monday with , Total Transactions of 5,212 across our sites

of 5,212 across our sites Average Order Value ("AOV") of $199.2 across our sites

of across our sites truLOCAL (premium meat & seafood subscription) achieved the highest growth rate across the portfolio (16% YoY), while UnderPar (discounted golf experiences) contributed the highest GMS dollars transacted across our sites

Ghassan Halazon, Founder and CEO, EMERGE commented, "BFCM exceeded management's expectations, building on our topline growth acceleration and overall operational momentum in recent quarters. We are particularly pleased to drive strong organic growth in GMS(1), the actual sales volume transacted on our sites, across both our Grocery and Golf divisions, during this landmark shopping event, a testament to the team's efforts and the compelling value proposition we offer our valued members and merchants alike. We believe these positive BFCM results bode well for the peak holiday shopping season ahead, and for Q4 overall."

About EMERGE

EMERGE (TSXV: ECOM) is a premium e-commerce brand portfolio in Canada and the U.S. Our subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide our members with access to unique offerings across grocery and golf verticals. Our grocery businesses include truLOCAL.ca, our premium meat subscription brand, and Carnivore Club, our artisanal meat brand. Our golf businesses include UnderPar, our discounted experiences brand, and JustGolfStuff, our golf products & apparel brand.

To learn more visit https://www.emerge-commerce.com/

