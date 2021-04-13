Emerald Health Therapeutics' Cannabis Sublingual Tablet Provides Consumers with Predictable Action and Advances Defined Dose™ Offering

Emerald's Cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 strategy focuses on leveraging science-based innovation to serve targeted consumer preferences. This differentiated new product line builds on Emerald's commitment to offering consumers defined dosing and predictable actions that let them control their cannabis consumption experience. SYNC™ Tabs are designed in a familiar tablet form that enables convenient yet discreet cannabis use.

With 10 mg of THC, SYNC™ Tabs offer consumers the measured stringency of Emerald's Defined Dose™ standard, dissolve under the tongue in about three minutes, and provide desired effects within 20 to 30 minutes. Offset is equally controlled, occurring within approximately 90 minutes of taking the tablet. This new product line follows the introduction of Emerald's Nano Fast-Acting Spray product. Sublingual tablets add to the SYNC™ brand's line-up of non-smoking forms of cannabis products, which also include CBD and THC cannabis oils.

Designed to serve customers' use of cannabis for daily wellness routines, SYNC™ Tabs are sugar-free, gluten-free, vegan and come in two natural flavours, cherry and mint. Produced with 100-percent coconut-derived MCT oil, the products offer a sustainably-produced cannabis wellness option. Each pack contains 10 x 10 mg doses, offering 100 mg of THC in total.

"Our product development efforts are centered on providing consumers with distinctive cannabis products offering controlled, predictable actions – with greater precision of dosing and the onset and offset of effects," said Riaz Bandali, President and CEO. "We have a talented product development team that is passionate about science and innovation. They are moving additional new product lines toward launches planned for the next few months and quarters, which we expect to start positively impacting our growth."

About SYNC™

SYNC™ Wellness is dedicated to helping create balance in everyday life through innovative "smoke-free" cannabis products that are discreet and made with natural ingredients. Enjoy SYNC™ products any time of day with the confidence of precise and defined dosing. Focused on a holistic approach to cannabis consumption to fit your lifestyle, you will be able to incorporate SYNC™ into your everyday wellness routine. For more information about SYNC™ Tabs, visit www.emeraldhealth.ca/products/sync-wellness .

@syncwellness.ca

About Emerald Health Therapeutics

Emerald is committed to creating new consumer experiences with distinct recreational, medical and wellness-oriented cannabis products with an emphasis on innovation and product excellence.

Please visit www.emeraldhealth.ca for more information or contact:

Jenn Hepburn, Chief Financial Officer

(800) 757 3536 Ext. #5

SOURCE Emerald Health Therapeutics

For further information: Emerald Investor Relations, (800) 757 3536 Ext. #5, [email protected]