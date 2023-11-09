Embrace the Magic of Christmas at Red Apple & The Bargain! Shop with Festive Finds and Joyful Savings

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores and The Bargain! Shop are gearing up to dazzle customers this holiday season with a calendar brimming with captivating events every weekend.

From Friday, November 10th, through to Christmas Eve, customers will discover a treasure trove of festive essentials while making substantial savings on must-have toys, electronics, décor, food, fashion, home, and more.

**Yule Love This! In-Store Savings Event (November 10) **:

Decorate your homes with delightful savings - customers can collect a special invitation in their local stores from November 3rd to 9th. They are invited back on Friday, November 10th, to enjoy an exceptional 20% discount on their purchase1 – a fantastic opportunity to stretch your holiday budget.

**Together We Care® Toy Drive (November 16–December 9) and Fill-a-Sleigh Day (December 9) **:

We heartily encourage our customers to embrace the spirit of giving this year by supporting families in need within their communities. From November 16th through December 9th, our stores will collect toys and gifts for the Together We Care® Toy Drive, all generously donated by the compassionate customers of Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop.

Our stores feature an extensive array of brands sure to top every child's wish list, including Lego®, Pokémon™, Vtech™, Barbie™, Monster Jam®, Furby, Star Wars®, Polly Pocket™, L.O.L Surprise™, Hot Wheels™, PAW Patrol™, and Fisher-Price®.

Then, on Saturday, December 9th, we invite customers to join us in-store for the final day of our Toy Drive as we celebrate our 7th annual Fill-a-Sleigh Day, where 5% of all sales across Canada will be donated to local charities.

**Peel n' Reveal up to 50% off (November 18) **:

Treat yourself to incredible discounts! Commencing on November 10th, our welcoming staff will hand out Peel n' Reveal cards to shoppers. Then, on November 18th, customers can reveal their cards at the checkout counter to unlock savings ranging from a generous 10% to a dazzling 50% off their entire purchase2. Every card guarantees a win!

Plus, one lucky customer will have the chance to claim the Grand Prize: a $1,000 gift card valid at Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop.

**Black Friday Digital Flyer (November 24–26) **:

As you plan your holiday shopping, don't miss the opportunity to explore our Black Friday digital flyer3, a treasure trove of savings that promises to make your holiday season even more memorable. Get ready to mark your calendars and experience the thrill of incredible deals on brand-name toys, cutting-edge electronics, versatile small appliances, and much more. We've carefully curated this selection to ensure that you find the best deals on items that matter most to you and your loved ones during this festive season.

**Cyber Monday Exclusive: Loyalty Members Save! (November 27) **:

Stay connected with us through our E-club, Facebook, and Instagram to stay in the loop and secure your exclusive Cyber Monday coupon. It's your ticket to exceptional savings and a stress-free shopping experience as you celebrate the holiday season. Join us today and get ready to enjoy the best of Cyber Monday at our stores on November 27th.

**Dive into December & Save! (December 2) **:

Whether you're looking to refresh your home décor, stock up on essential household items, or find the perfect gifts for loved ones, this 20% discount covers an array of categories, ensuring that you can make the most of your shopping experience while enjoying substantial savings. Don't miss out on this chance to find exceptional deals on a diverse selection of products that cater to your every need.

**A Customer Favourite! 12 Days of Deals (December 13–24) **:

As we anticipate the holiday season's arrival, we're delighted to give you our special "12 Days of Christmas Savings" event! Starting from December 13th and continuing through to Christmas Eve, we're excited to share the spirit of the season by offering twelve consecutive days packed with fantastic deals and generous discounts.

Brendan Proctor, President and CEO of Red Apple Stores, shares his enthusiasm for the upcoming holiday season and the incredible savings opportunities awaiting our valued customers:

"As we approach this festive season, I am thrilled to share in the spirit of giving and gratitude with all of you, our cherished customers. At Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop we have always been committed to providing the best quality products and services while ensuring that your dollars go a long way. This holiday season is no exception; we are excited to offer savings opportunities that will light up your celebrations. We're not just offering products and services; we're offering the gift of savings."

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For over 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

