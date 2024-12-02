Embrace the Festive Season with a Mediterranean Twist

MONTREAL, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - As the holiday season approaches, why not celebrate the Mediterranean way? The Mediterranean Aperitivo campaign returns for its second year, inviting Canadians to enjoy the art of living inspired by the breathtaking coasts of Italy and Greece through different activities across Canada. Whether it's a get-together with friends, colleagues, or family, a Mediterranean Aperitivo transforms any occasion into an unforgettable celebration—effortlessly.

Why Choose a Mediterranean Aperitivo?

At its heart, the Mediterranean Aperitivo blends luxurious drinks with authentic, wholesome foods that are as simple as they are exquisite. These high-quality products require minimal preparation, so you can focus on the joy of sharing moments without the stress.

The Stars of the Mediterranean Aperitivo table:

Vermouth di Torino PGI : A sophisticated aromatized wine with select spices for a refined touch.

: A sophisticated aromatized wine with select spices for a refined touch. Pecorino Toscano PDO : A creamy softness to a firm bite as it ages; it is a flavorful cheese from local sheep's milk that's perfect on its own or paired

: A creamy softness to a firm bite as it ages; it is a flavorful cheese from local sheep's milk that's perfect on its own or paired Costa d'Amalfi PGI Lemons : Carefully hand-picked to brighten your palate with their unmistakable zest.

: Carefully hand-picked to brighten your palate with their unmistakable zest. Heirloom Olives from Greece : Renowned worldwide for their superb quality and flavour : a must-have for authentic Mediterranean flavor.

Whether you serve these products as-is or get creative with our easy-to-follow recipes, they're guaranteed to wow your guests with their simplicity and excellence.

European Quality You Can Trust : a Seal of Approval

These premium products are awarded PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) status, ensuring unparalleled quality. Safeguarded by both European and national authorities, these designations confirm that the delicacies must be cultivated and produced within defined regions, upholding the integrity of traditional craftsmanship and preserving the authenticity of the process.

Slow Living, Mediterranean Style

This holiday season, embrace the Mediterranean philosophy of "Slow Living"with a Mediterranean Aperitivo: savor each moment, prioritize quality, and indulge in the simple pleasures of life.

