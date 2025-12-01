The digital process provides international travelers with a single, secure point to complete their tourist tax payments before or during their visit to Baja California Sur.

LA PAZ, Mexico, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- The government of Baja California Sur in Mexico has announced that the tourist fee called 'Embrace it', will remain in effect throughout 2026. The goal is to provide clarity to people who are planning their trip, this unified One Voice message – backed by government agencies and the private sector – ensures that every international visitor fulfills their legal obligation to pay the tax that funds environmental protection, tourism infrastructure and cultural projects across the state.

The Arch of Cabo San Lucas, a natural icon of Baja California Sur

The fee applies to travelers over the age of 12 who enter through land border crossings or through the airports of Los Cabos, Cabo San Lucas, La Paz and Loreto in the Mexican state. Payment is mandatory and is carried out online at https://embraceit.bcs.gob.mx/ before the trip or upon arrival at the destination. Once completed, the system generates an electronic certificate with a unique QR code, which can be requested randomly at airports or ports of entry to confirm compliance.

Embrace it operates under the One Voice program, a collaborative framework that brings together state government, the private sector, and the tourism industry, ensuring harmonized responses and consistent information for visitors: Pay the tourist tax. Protect Baja California Sur.

The funds collected are used for environmental protection, the improvement of tourism infrastructure, and social and cultural projects that sustain the destination for future generations.

The collection process is managed by Tourist Tax México, responsible for the digital payment system, which uses Travelkore technology, a global platform dedicated to processing tourism taxes and ensuring regulatory compliance through simple and transparent digital procedures.

"For foreign travelers, clarity of requirements always makes a difference," said Hugo Chapoy Córdova, Director of Revenue, Tourist Tax México. "Our commitment is to maintain a secure, simple and accessible digital process for those who choose Baja California Sur".

Thanks to this model, Baja California Sur is part of an international trend in which travelers play a more direct role in preserving the destinations they visit.

According to figures from the Pacific Airport Group administration, from January to August 2025, Baja California Sur welcomed more than 3,858,600 foreign tourists, an increase of 0.93% compared to the same period in 2024.

All official information can be found at https://embraceit.bcs.gob.mx/.

