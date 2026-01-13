The Embrace It program was updated from 470 to 488 pesos per person in Baja California Sur as of January 1, 2026; the resources will be allocated to environmental protection, tourism infrastructure, and social and cultural projects.

LA PAZ, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, Mexico, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Baja California Sur updated the Embrace it tourism contribution for international visitors from 470 to 488 Mexican pesos per person (or its equivalent in U.S. dollars, according to the prevailing exchange rate) and confirmed its application effective January 1, 2026. The adjustment represents an increase of 18 pesos compared to 2025. In line with the global agenda for responsible tourism, the state government said the funds will be allocated to environmental protection, tourism infrastructure, and social and cultural projects in communities across the peninsula.

Baja California Sur updates the Embrace It program to 488 Mexican pesos for international visitors

The contribution, provided for in the state treasury law, applies to international visitors over 12 years of age who enter by air or land and remain for more than 24 hours in Los Cabos, Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, or Loreto. Payment is mandatory and is completed exclusively online at https://embraceit.bcs.gob.mx/ before traveling or upon arrival at the destination. The platform generates an electronic certificate with a QR code that may be requested from the tourist during their stay or at points of entry, in accordance with applicable regulations.

"We are proud of the acceptance Embrace it has received among international visitors. Aggregated data confirm orderly behavior: payments made in advance, higher activity on weekdays, and stays with clearly defined patterns. This reinforces the responsible tourism approach promoted by Baja California Sur," said Hugo Chapoy Córdova, Director of Revenue at Tourist Tax México, the company responsible for operating the platform and the visitor's digital experience.

Visitor Profile

From july to december 2025, aggregated data from the Embrace It program reflect a predominantly North American international visitor profile: the United States accounts for 77.1% of all records and Canada 17.5%, while the remaining countries represent 5.4%. By age, behavior is concentrated among adult travelers, with greater presence in the 45 to 59 (30.25%) and 60 and over ranges (29.94%), followed by 30 to 44 (24.52%) and 18 to 29 (11.78%); those under 18 show lower participation.

As for the timing of payment, the highest activity occurs on weekdays (74.92%), with Friday registering the highest number of transactions (15.87%). Advance payment is primarily concentrated between one and two weeks before travel (32.80%) and between four and six days prior (27.39%). Only 5.41% pay on the same day as their trip. Regarding length of stay, the most common pattern is seven days (27.14%), followed by stays of four days (19.68%) and five days (15.44%).

Embrace it operates under the One Voice program, a collaborative framework that brings together the state government, the private sector, and the tourism industry to deliver a unified message to visitors: "Pay the tourism contribution and protect Baja California Sur". All official information is available at https://embraceit.bcs.gob.mx/.

About TTMX. Tourist Tax México, S.A. de C.V. is a Mexican company that provides technological and administrative solutions for the efficient collection of taxes on tourism and travelers through digital payment platforms and also offers tourism services in different locations. https://www.touristtax.com.mx/

About Travelkore. Travelkore is a global technology platform that manages tourism tax payments and ensures regulatory compliance, providing a simple and seamless experience. https://www.travelkore.com/

