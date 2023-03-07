Embrace Equity Together: Support YWCA with The Female Edge on International Women's Day 2023!

VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - On International Women's Day 2023, Sybil Verch, proudly announces the re-launch of her book, The Female Edge. This inspiring book is packed with valuable lessons to help women overcome obstacles, increase confidence, and achieve financial independence. To celebrate this year's International Women's Day theme of "Embracing Equity," $15 from every book sold between March 8th and 15th will be donated to YWCA-Metro Vancouver, a non-profit organization that shares the book's goal of empowering women.

YWCA-Metro Vancouver is dedicated to promoting gender equality and social justice by addressing issues such as gender-based violence, poverty, and inequality. "We are thrilled to be receiving funds from The Female Edge book proceeds to support YWCA Grange Street," said Lisa Rupert, Vice-President of Housing and Violence Prevention at YWCA-Metro Vancouver. "These funds will support our new housing community in Burnaby, a five-story building with 32 new units of safe, affordable housing for single mother-led families living on low and limited incomes. Thank you for this incredible generosity."

The Female Edge chronicles Sybil's journey to becoming an Executive Vice President at the largest independent wealth management firm in North America, overcoming barriers and finding success in a traditional "man's role." The book's lessons can be applied to all women looking to take on challenges in their own lives. From overcoming toxic relationships to finding your perfect career and achieving financial independence, The Female Edge will leave readers excited to turn any obstacle into an opportunity.

Sybil Verch, a Distinguished Alumni Award recipient from the University of Victoria, has been working in the financial industry since 1994. She is the executive producer and host of The Wealthy Life, an author, a philanthropist and an advocate for gender equality. "This book is the result of my experiences as a woman who overcame toxic relationships and discrimination to achieve success, which fueled my passion for empowering all women to succeed and live their best life," said Sybil Verch. "I am proud to support the YWCA-Metro Vancouver and their mission to advance gender equality. I hope this book will inspire and motivate women to overcome their own obstacles and achieve their goals. The world will be a better place once equality is achieved."

To purchase The Female Edge and support the YWCA-Metro Vancouver, visit Amazon.ca.

