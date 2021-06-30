Emblem introduces Arte Residences as another key part in the transformation of Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - EMBLEM Developments is once again making news, unveiling their collaboration with globally renowned artist Daniel Mazzone in the creation of Arte Residences. Located in Mississauga at 89 Dundas St. W., Arte is a few blocks south of Square One and 300 meters from the Hurontario LRT, currently under construction. Another distinctive and standout project from the design-forward Canadian residential developer, this stunning new building cements EMBLEM as a key player in the future vision of downtown Mississauga.

"We identify development sites which are opportunistic and poised for meaningful price appreciation, then combine it with exceptional design that is unmatched by anything around it," says Kash Pashootan, EMBLEM's Chief Executive Officer. "This formula is what we are building our reputation on."

EMBLEM has a disciplined investment process for acquiring land in strategic locations, as seen with past projects. This process comes from the firm's founder, who has a rich history of over 20 years in investing. This experience and expertise from the leadership team adds yet another dimension of benefit to EMBLEM homeowners.

From there, their brand states: The Mark of Exceptional Design. EMBLEM buildings are based on an obsession with detail and creating 'Timeless'. Their view is that the greatest achievement for a developer is delivering what they call the 'it feeling'."

Pashootan elaborates: "Everyone knows what that 'it feeling' is when they walk into a special space – the right space. The feeling cannot always be explained, but it is clear and very powerful when you experience it." The company knows that this feeling happens when they have obsessed over the details and carefully considered the relationship and interactions between various building materials. "The 'it feeling' is what we are pursuing with each and every project," says Pashootan.

EMBLEM has made Arte Residences further distinct from other offerings in the area through their collaboration with globally renowned artist Daniel Mazzone. Mazzone, referred to as the next Andy Warhol, travelled to 18 countries last year, collecting materials for his upcoming art installations and is a key artist in the annual Art Basel art show in Miami, Florida. He is featured in both 1 Hotel and W Hotel, and his pieces have been collected by heavy hitters such as François-Henry Bennahmias, CEO of Audemars Piguet, and Randy Frankel, owner of the Tampa Bay Rays. Mazzone's relationship with Pashootan presented the CEO with an opportunity to connect with the artist and convince him to collaborate on the layouts, lobby, amenity spaces and design of Arte.

"Daniel is not only well respected on the global stage, but he also embodies EMBLEM's approach to design," says Pashootan. "Creative and modern, yet having depth and expressing a classic aura which achieves 'Timeless'. That is our thinking at EMBLEM, and you see that with Daniel's work. His art features an icon, a classic, and creates something new that is beautiful and creative but preserves the classic nature. When design is old and new at the same time, and it feels natural, THAT is the definition of Timeless."

Looking at Arte, it already evokes that feeling. Future residents will live surrounded by beauty for every part of their experience in this community. They will be swept up in a warm, welcoming community with a wealth of stunning luxury suites, a modern, extensive amenities package and transit opportunities that foster a balanced lifestyle.

"With over 22,725 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, Arte will feature amenities that surpass conventional norms such as an outdoor fitness studio, outdoor rooftop bar and lounge, as well as an outdoor dining room with beautiful views and green walls for privacy. This and other amenities are all adorned with exceptional design to remind our homeowners that they have a piece of something rare and special," says Pashootan.

Uniquely, this new community goes beyond the norm and focuses on outdoor amenities as much as those found indoors. The indoor and outdoor co-working lounges, fitness areas and dining rooms are just some of the amenities that will offer places to recharge and socialize. The tower's 18 storeys of creative architecture and thoughtful design transcend the ordinary and will forever change the standard in Mississauga.

As part of its growth plan, the Dundas corridor is poised to welcome 52,000 new residents and 9,600 new jobs in the future. Anchoring its rapid growth are the amenities that make a city truly livable: more parks, green spaces and public art to enjoy as well as dedicated cycling and bus lanes.

"Arte Residences is set in a target location that is experiencing significant growth, and it combines that energy with a building that is unlike anything seen in Mississauga," says Shamil Jiwani, EMBLEM's Director of Real Estate. He goes on to say, "In addition, Arte will be perfectly situated next to the new Dundas Connects transit system and coming Hurontario LRT. Homeowner or investor, this is a very desirable project."

With the scheduled completion of the Hurontario LRT, Arte will connect conveniently to a wealth of shops, restaurants, cafes and entertainment at Square One and beyond.

EMBLEM Developments is one of the fastest-growing real estate development companies in the GTA, with a focus on developing master-crafted high-rise residential buildings. With their team of experienced professionals in Construction, Development, Finance, Marketing and Customer Care, EMBLEM's current development portfolio consists of over 4,000 residences representing $2.6 billion of development value.

