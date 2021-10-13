EMBLEM Developments wins 2021 BILD Award for "Best Suite Design"

This accomplishment fits the design-forward Canadian residential developer perfectly. Their slogan, "The Mark of Exceptional Design," stands as a promise for their stunning projects – buildings that feel different from the norm. In fact, design is in the developer's DNA. For them, there is no substitute for great design, and they obsess over every detail, considering the interactions among all the material and design elements for every building.

Kash Pashootan, EMBLEM's Chief Executive Officer, states, "the goal is not just about selecting the right colours and quality finishes. Those are merely the inputs. The destination is when EMBLEM evokes that "it-feeling" for the homeowner."

Pashootan and his team are relentless in their effort to deliver this feeling. In their eyes, it is the greatest achievement a developer can strive to give to a buyer: that sense, that awareness when they walk into a special space – the right space. "This feeling cannot always be explained, but it is clear and very powerful when you experience it."

EMBLEM had two of the three overall nominations for this distinguished award in design excellence. "We launched two buildings in the last 12 months, and both were nominated for the Best Suite Design award. This is a testament to our commitment to exceptional design from the family at EMBLEM." Pashootan states.

It is clear from the Chenille suites' brilliant plans that the EMBLEM team has carefully considered what living in this home would look like. It is elegantly modern, with meticulous attention paid to all details of layout and use of space. The kitchen cabinets and appliances run along one wall, allowing for the addition of a large island or the resident's own dining arrangement. As an open concept without structural obstructions, it's a seamless experience from Kitchen/Living/Dining to the expansive outdoor terrace.

BILD, the Building Industry and Land Development Association, presents Awards annually, recognizing the most remarkable achievements of developers, home builders, architects and designers, as well as sales and marketing professionals across the Greater Toronto Area.

Winning BILD's Best Suite Design Award is an achievement much-deserved for the team at EMBLEM. Canada's fastest-growing developer has been building a reputation throughout the GTA for their excellence in design, attention to detail and quality in all of their communities – and, as they look toward the future, they remain unwavering with their commitment to the mark of exceptional design.

About EMBLEM:

EMBLEM Developments is one of the fastest-growing real estate development companies in Canada, with a focus on developing high-rise residential buildings in Ontario. EMBLEM Developments' current development portfolio consists of over 4,200 residences representing $2.6 billion of development value.

Design is in EMBLEM'S DNA. There is no substitute for great design. It is the single most important factor in how we feel about our home; it determines how we live our lives, how we interact with our loved ones, and how we rejuvenate. Great design creates a feeling of connection to one's space — an intangible feeling that is the most significant achievement a developer can deliver to their buyer. The EMBLEM team is comprised of experienced professionals in Construction, Development, Finance, Marketing and Customer Care who are able to execute the EMBLEM vision from theory to final product.

