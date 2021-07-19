EMBLEM Developments Nominated for two BILD Awards

"EMBLEM is building a reputation for having the most efficient and usable floorplans in the industry. With suites becoming smaller and smaller, being able to deliver spaces that maximize usability for homeowners becomes more important than ever, whether our buyer is an end user or an investor," said Kash Pashootan, EMBLEM's Chief Executive Officer.

The design-forward Canadian residential developer operates under the slogan, "The Mark of Exceptional Design," and has demonstrated that they are developing buildings that have a different feel than the norm.

BILD, the Building Industry and Land Development Association, presents the annual Awards to recognize the most remarkable achievements of developers, new home builders, architects and designers, as well as sales and marketing professionals across the Greater Toronto Area.

This year, BILD has been impressed with the uniqueness of design, use of space and functionality of the two EMBLEM suites nominated.

The 710-square-foot Chenille suite at 1 Jarvis is an extraordinary study in efficient use of space. The floor plan of this 2-bedroom, 2 bathroom + den suite maximizes every square foot by placing the Kitchen/Living/Dining area in the centre of the suite, flanked by the bedrooms and den. A prominent feature, unique to the Chenille suite, is its vast, private terrace overlooking vibrant, emerging downtown Hamilton. Here, residents can spend downtime relaxing in the outdoors or entertaining guests.

The Chenille suite is designed for a modern, well-organized lifestyle, where kitchen cabinets and appliances are situated along one wall, allowing for either the addition of a large island, or the resident's own dining set-up. As an open concept without structural obstructions, it's a seamless experience from Kitchen/Living/Dining to the expansive outdoor terrace.

The 569-square-foot Picasso suite at Artform achieves its objective of creating balance and definition between the living, sleeping, eating and workspaces. The south-facing corner location on the floor plate also boasts a large window, with a view of the city below. The open concept kitchen, dining and living area, at just over 200 square feet, amplifies the sense of space and provides generous definition for each function. Similarly, the primary bedroom, at just under 100 square feet, offers breathable floor area while accommodating a queen-sized bed and ample closet.

At a time when many people are working remotely, natural light and privacy from external distractions are valuable elements of an ideal workspace. This is showcased by the Picasso den, with its window feature, layout, and in-suite location. A corner window in the master bedroom draws in abundant natural light, not usually available in condo units. The three-piece bathroom, conveniently across from the kitchen but tucked away from general living space, features a 30" wide cabinet and a contemporary vanity sconce.

Pashootan said that both of these suites embody the greatest achievement for a developer: delivering the "it" feeling. "Everyone knows what that 'it feeling' is when they walk into a special space – the right space. The feeling cannot always be explained, but it is clear and very powerful when you experience it."

EMBLEM believes this feeling happens when they have obsessed over the details and carefully considered the interactions among all the material and design elements of the building.

Pashootan added that 1 Jarvis and Artform follow the EMBLEM strategy of "identifying development sites which are opportunistic and poised for meaningful price appreciation, then combining it with exceptional design that is unmatched by anything around it. This formula is what we are building on."

About EMBLEM:

EMBLEM Developments is one of the fastest growing real estate development companies in the GTA with a focus on developing high-rise residential buildings. EMBLEM Developments' current development portfolio consists of over 4,000 residences representing $2.6 billion of development value.

Design is in EMBLEM'S DNA. There is no substitute for great design. It is the single most important factor in how we feel about our home; it determines how we live our lives, how we interact with our loved ones, and how we rejuvenate. Great design creates a feeling of connection to one's space — an intangible feeling that is the most significant achievement a developer can deliver to their buyer. The EMBLEM team is comprised of experienced professionals in Construction, Development, Finance, Marketing and Customer Care who are able to execute the EMBLEM vision from theory to final product.

SOURCE EMBLEM Developments

For further information: 416-865-8620, [email protected]