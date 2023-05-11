EMBLEM Developments and Core Development Group launch The Leaside, a new luxury condominium community in Leaside

TORONTO , May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - EMBLEM Developments, Core Development Group and financing partner Fiera Real Estate are excited to announce the launch of a new luxury condominium community in one of Toronto's most desirable neighbourhoods. The Leaside makes an eloquent statement of style and glamour at 126-134 Laird Drive, offering two mid-rise boutique residences with 109 and 132 suites ranging from studios to 3-bedrooms. Luxurious townhomes are also part of the community. The condominiums, presented by two opulent midrise buildings, offer buyers the opportunity to enjoy premier access to aspiring area amenities and effortless connectivity via the new Laird Crosstown LRT station.

"Leaside feels special when you're there and this building will make it even more special." said Kash Pashootan, Founder and CEO, EMBLEM Developments. "This location is within blocks of some of the most expensive real estate in the city and we were very intentional about creating a building that delivered excellence in design and quality. The Leaside blends seamlessly into this neighbourhood, with best-in-class features and finishes, amenities, and atmosphere– and yet it's affordable luxury buyers will appreciate."

"The Leaside will attract buyers who are seeking a residence with modern design and refined features," said Bryan Nykoliation, President, Core Development Group. "With incredible architecture by Turner Fleisher and luxurious interiors by Truong Ly Design Inc., this is a residence that offers great value."

The Leaside presents an enviable lifestyle, surrounded by three of the city's most prestigious neighbourhoods. Bayview Avenue, lined with speciality shops, cafes and bakeries, is just a five-minute drive away. Only a few minutes west, Rosedale and Summerhill offer a plethora of exclusive shopping and dining options. For those who love designer fashion, The Shops at Don Mills are just another short drive from The Leaside.

Staying at home is also an attractive idea for The Leaside residents. Every space exudes confident contemporary luxury, and feels welcoming and tranquil. That can partly be attributed to the creatively conceived design, but is also a testament to EMBLEM's obsession with ensuring every detail has been carefully analyzed, curated and quality controlled. Lavishly decorated with marble, wood, and stone, The Leaside's interiors are inspired by the beauty of nature. Contrasts of dark and light, hard and soft, convey visual appeal. Further emphasizing the attention to elegant sophistication, The Leaside's amenity spaces will be furnished by the upscale curator of design, taste and style in the luxury lifestyle, Restoration Hardware.

The Leaside's transformative amenities are strategized to offer residents and their guests places to relax, renew, connect. If fitness is your goal, the gym provides motivation and inspiration, fully equipped with Peloton cardio equipment, free weights and a selection of yoga and stretching accessories. The party room and dining room, with a substantial dark wood table that seats eight, can be booked for any occasion. There's even a co-working lounge, configured and optimized for working from home or devoting time to personal projects.

The rooftop terrace – with its fireplaces, BBQs, landscaping and al fresco dining lounge makes a spectacular casual venue to host memorable summer gatherings. From the terrace, the views out over the Toronto skyline are impressive. Leaside, a quiet residential neighbourhood with treelined streets, was a small town well into the 20th century, and still retains its charm.

The charming setting mixes beautifully with The Leaside's cutting-edge approach to sustainability. The Leaside is helping usher in the era of zero emissions in Toronto by offering heat, air conditioning, and hot water provided by Subterra's leading-edge Aura™ GeoExchange geothermal system.

All of the modern features and benefits homebuyers can expect at The Leaside are thanks to EMBLEM's and Core's obsession with design and expert planning of this luxury condominium community. Both are acclaimed companies that have come together to create The Leaside, benefiting from the synergy of their combined years of experience and illustrious expertise. Both companies are proud to be working together to offer a prestigious new condominium residence to seekers of an elevated lifestyle.

To register for The Leaside for more details visit TheLeaside.com

About EMBLEM:

EMBLEM Developments is one of the fastest growing real estate development companies in the GTA, with a focus on high-rise residential buildings. EMBLEM's commitment to design and quality products has been recognized by esteemed organizations within the building industry, with awards that stand as a testament to their approach. Since inception, EMBLEM has been driven by a mission of crafting homes of the finest calibre for residents and the community. EMBLEM's current portfolio consists of over 4,500 residences representing $3.6 billion of development value.

About Core Development Group:

Core Development Group is a Toronto-based real estate developer of unique urban projects that combine innovative architectural design with high quality construction, setting a high benchmark in contemporary living with thoughtfully designed communities, from low-rise to high-rise projects throughout the GTA and the Golden Horseshoe. With a focus on sustainable development by incorporating green technologies into its projects, Core's current portfolio consists of 4100+ units representing over $3.5 billion in development value.

