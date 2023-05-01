EMBLEM Developments' ALLURE Sets the Standard for Luxury Living in Downtown Toronto

TORONTO, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Award-winning developer company EMBLEM Developments is set to unveil ALLURE, a new 43-story luxury residential community located at 250 King Street East in Toronto . With 509 premium units, ALLURE promises to offer an exclusive and hotel-inspired living experience.

ALLURE's location offers residents access to Toronto's top amenities and attractions, including the bustling financial district, top educational institutions, and waterfront, making it an ideal place to work and play. Its 100 transit and 100 walk scores with the Ontario Line and TTC at your doorstep make residents connected to the entire GTA.

Every aspect of ALLURE has been meticulously planned to exude refined elegance and expert craftsmanship, from the architecture to the interiors. The development will feature a podium hosting a carefully curated selection of retailers, all handpicked to meet residents' needs and wants. ALLURE's striking architecture, designed by the renowned Arcadis IBI Group, transitions seamlessly from the neighbourhood's established historical influence into a refined and contemporary design that is set to forever influence Toronto's perception of luxury living.

ALLURE's interior design is a testament to its commitment to quality and attention to detail. Neutral in tone but confident in texture, every space allows the artistry of ALLURE to come forward. Behind this unparalleled design is Burdifilek, an acclaimed interior design studio known for creating expressive interiors for world-class brands including the W Hotel and Holt Renfrew.

Kash Pashootan, EMBLEM Development's founder and CEO spoke about this project "Downtown Toronto is some of the world's most desirable real estate and ALLURE is a building that will be spoken about being among the best ever in downtown Toronto. To achieve this we brought together the best from all aspects such as, Arcadis IBI, Burdifilek, Janice Rosenberg, and Rolls Royce. These kind of buildings are rare and feel special from the time they are conceived all the way to the premium they fetch compared to others when sold in the resale market."

ALLURE offers 9,950 sq.ft. of indoor and 8,223 sq.ft of outdoor hotel-inspired amenities that provide residents with a luxurious lifestyle - an oasis in the heart of the city. The community's exclusive Rolls-Royce Chauffeur service offers residents a truly unique travel experience that cannot be overstated. The community is connected over an innovative smart building automation technology, combined with a 24-hour concierge service. The building was designed to compliment residents lifestyle all year round by bringing indoor amenities to outdoors. Stay active with state-of-the-art fitness areas, cycle studio, health and wellness spa, sauna, steam room and personal massage room. Create a stunning atmosphere in social lounge with a dedicated dining space and bar, private screening room, coworking lounges, children's play areas and terrace with private dining and BBQs.

EMBLEM is planning to launch ALLURE with a never-been done before immersive experience that fully encapsulates the development's commitment to pushing the boundaries of luxury living in Toronto. The launch event, taking place at 1 Yonge, promises to be an industry-defining event showcasing ALLURE's unique features and highlights.

About EMBLEM:

EMBLEM Developments is one of the fastest growing real estate development companies in the GTA, with a focus on high-rise residential buildings. EMBLEM's commitment to design and quality products has been recognized by esteemed organizations within the building industry, with awards that stand as a testament to their approach. Since inception, EMBLEM has been driven by a mission of crafting homes of the finest calibre for residents and the community. EMBLEM's current portfolio consists of over 4,500 residences representing $3.6 billion of development value.

