Embark Teams Up with the CFL to Score Big on Education

Together, the two organizations will help guide fans and students along their post-secondary education planning and savings journey.

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Just as teams and fans gear up for the excitement of the playoffs, many Canadian families are getting ready to tackle one of life's biggest financial challenges: paying for post-secondary education. The road to academic success, much like a championship-winning season, requires careful planning, strategic plays, and a strong support team. That's why Embark, Canada's leading education savings and planning company, is proud to announce its partnership with the Canadian Football League (CFL). As the Official Educational Savings & Planning Partner, Embark will support CFL fans and their families as they navigate the complex journey towards funding a post-secondary education.

"Setting young minds on the path to victory isn't just what we do, it's our passion," said Krista Vriend, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Embark Student Corp. "Partnering with amazing organizations like the CFL reinforces our leadership across the Canadian financial landscape, raising awareness of the value of post-secondary planning and opening the door to helping more families plan and save for higher education."

As the CFL's new go-to partner for education savings and planning, Embark is committed to helping families across Canada navigate the financial challenges of post-secondary education, which can easily exceed $90,000. Embark currently supports over 1.2 million Canadians with customized savings strategies and innovative digital tools that simplify planning and budgeting. Just last year, students accessed $636 million from Embark RESPs, allowing them to take significant steps towards achieving their academic and career goals.

"One of the most important pillars uplifting our communities is education," said Tyler Keenan, the CFL's Chief Revenue Officer. "It is our duty as a Canadian organization and as proud Canadians to support our fans along this path. Our partnership with Embark allows us to share their tremendous efforts to help our country's young people achieve educational success on a national scale."

As part of this exciting multi-year partnership, fans will see Embark on the sidelines, in broadcasts, and across digital and social platforms all throughout the season, raising awareness about the importance of educational planning. Next season, look forward to events that will provide valuable insights and practical tips on savings for post-secondary education, fan experiences, social engagement, community activations and much more!

ABOUT EMBARK STUDENT CORP.

Embark is Canada's education savings and planning company. With over $6.4 billion in assets under management, the company is committed to empowering families along their post-secondary journeys by giving them the resources and tools they need to better plan and save for all that comes with an education. Registered as a Scholarship Plan Dealer across Canada, the company manages almost 600,000 RESPs for Canadians nationwide and is expected to help approximately 116,000 students in post-secondary studies this year.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Built on a foundation of more than 110 years of football tradition and history, the Canadian Football League features nine teams, millions of fans, and a commitment to service to the community, as well as elite sport. To stay up to date with CFL news, visit CFL.ca.

