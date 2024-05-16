TORONTO, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - As summer approaches, the Canadian Safe Boating Council (CSBC) sets sail with its annual Safe Boating Awareness Week, advocating for safe and responsible boating practices across Canada.

Canada's love affair with boating is stronger than ever, with over 16 million Canadians taking to the waterways for recreational enjoyment. The pandemic turbocharged this passion, with a surge in new boaters—some estimating increases as high as 40%. However, along with the influx of enthusiasts came a rise in boating incidents, signaling a need for heightened safety awareness.

To steer boaters toward safety, the CSBC, alongside its partners, underscores five pivotal boating safety messages:

Wear Your lifejacket Boat Sober Be prepared, You and Your Vessel Take a Boating Course Be Cold Water Safe

These cardinal rules aim to mitigate common boating-related incidents and ensure a safe journey on the water.

Throughout Safe Boating Awareness Week, the CSBC collaborates with boating and water safety groups, relying on Canadian media to amplify these critical safety messages.

"Safe boating isn't just a week-long focus - it's a year-round commitment. Whether it's a leisurely cruise or a thrilling adventure, always wear your lifejacket and ensure everyone on board does too." - Mike Dean, Chair, Canadian Safe Boating Council

"Sailing is a pleasure and a privilege. Make sure you are trained, have all required safety equipment on board, respect other users on the water, and protect the environment." - Josée Côté, Directrice Générale/General Manager, Nautisme Québec

"When people think about driving impaired, they think about a car on the road. But operating a boat while impaired is just as dangerous and illegal." - Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President, MADD Canada

"We know that time spent outdoors is good for us, both physically and mentally. Outdoor activity continues to thrive, especially in paddling, and it is important for new and seasoned paddlers to be safe while enjoying their time on the water." - Michelle McShane, Executive Director, Paddle Canada

Go to www.csbc.ca/en/safe-boating-awareness-week to access videos from CSBC partners that can be downloaded by media or shared on social media.

Safe Boating Awareness Week is promoted by the Canadian Safe Boating Council (CSBC), a registered charity, with support from its members, partners, and Transport Canada's Office of Boating Safety.

For additional information on boating safety, visit BetterBoater.ca or STARTBoating.ca

