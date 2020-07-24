Else Nutrition Upgraded to OTCQX Best Market

VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BABY) (OTCQX: BABYF) (FSE: 0YL) ("Else" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQX® Best Market, a U.S. market operated by the OTC Markets Group. Else Nutrition's shares were previously traded on the OTCQB® Venture Market.

"We are very excited to have qualified to upgrade our US trading to the OTCQX Market," commented Ms. Hamutal Yitzhak, Else Nutrition CEO and Co-Founder. "We believe that trading on the OTCQX Market will further raise visibility of Else Nutrition in the US and international marketplace as well as enhance trading liquidity and expand our shareholder base."

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. and international investors.

The Company also announces that its board of directors has approved on the issuance of incentive stock options (collectively, the "Options") to a number of its directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to a total of 1,462,250 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share"). Of such Options, an aggregate of 687,500 Options are allocated to the directors and officers. This is a normal-course option grant that comprises part of the long-term compensation and retention incentives provided by the Company.

Each Option is exercisable into one Common Share up to five years from the issuing date at a price of CND $2.19 per Common Share or in the case of 72,000 Options to be granted to a certain consultant, at the closing price of the Common Shares on TSX Venture Exchange on the date immediately preceding the effective Option grant. The grant of the Options is subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and the terms and conditions of the Company's shareholder approved 2019 Stock Option Plan.Else Nutrition shares also trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BABY and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 0YL.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc, is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QB board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

