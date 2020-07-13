Else Nutrition Signs Key U.S. Retail Broker Agreements Ahead of Toddler Product Launch

Else Nutrition engages natural food brokers to bolster push into U.S. natural food retail chains.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSXV: BABY) (OTCQB: BABYF) (FSE: 0YL) ("Else" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that as part of its pathway to commercialization in the U.S. market, it has completed and signed broker agreements with two (2) reputable, natural food retail brokers, and is close to signing with a third broker. The food brokers' network spans Southern California, Arizona and Nevada, Northern California and the Northwest States, and the North East (including New York City).

"These key broker agreements will significantly accelerate our push to get our product on the shelves of U.S. Natural Food chains. This marks major step towards bringing our clean, plant-based nutrition for toddlers to market, and making it accessible to parents and children at their local retail outlets. We have experienced significant in-bound positive feedback from the launch of our sample packets and we are excited to get the product into the hands of more consumers," said Ms. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada will soon be able to pre-order the full-sized Else Nutrition Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers on the Else e-store at: www.elsenutrition.com.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc, is a publicly-traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QB board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executive and Advisory Board includes leaders hailing from Abbott Nutrition, Mead Johnson, Boston Children's Hospital, ESPGHAN (European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition). Plum Organics, Tel Aviv University's Sackler Faculty of Medicine, and Gastroenterology & Nutrition Institute of RAMBAM Medical Center.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

