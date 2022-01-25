Else Nutrition Opens the Market

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing a proprietary innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient whole food alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. Else's Executives include leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.