Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. Establishes Robust Intellectual Property Protection, with Product Composition Patents Granted Through 2034

VANCOUVER, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSX-V: BABY, OTCQB: BABYF) ("Else" or the "Company"), a company focused on developing and marketing a real, 100% plant-based alternative to dairy-based baby nutrition, is pleased to announce the following update to shareholders.

Composition patent granted for Else's formulation in 19 countries, with 47 countries patent-pending.

Mexico is the latest country to provide a notice of allowance prior to granting the patent ( Sept 2019 ).

is the latest country to provide a notice of allowance prior to granting the patent ( ). New Zealand is the latest country to grant the patent ( July 2019 ) following the U.S., Japan , Australia , Eurasia, Ukraine , South Africa and Israel .

Else Nutrition holds a worldwide patent portfolio covering its 100% plant-based toddler drink/formula which is scheduled to be launched in 2020, and for its 100% plant-based infant formula, which is scheduled to be launched following FDA approval. Both products provide the infant and/or toddler with 100% plant-based, whole balanced nutrition, without GMOs, antibiotics, hormones and gluten. The products provide nutrition suitable for infant and toddler dietary needs as required under the strict WHO guidelines. Else Nutrition's proprietary formula is all-natural, combining almond and buckwheat, and mimics the nutritional composition values of breast milk.

The patent, valid through 2034, protects a broad range of compositions comprising of almonds in combination with one or more plant-based, non-dairy component for use in the nutrition of an infant and/or toddler. The granted patent claims also cover the use of the composition to supplement the nutrition of other age groups.

The patent was filed in various jurisdictions of interest to Else, with granted status already achieved in 19 countries, including the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Africa, Ukraine, Eurasia countries and Israel. An additional 47 countries have patents pending. In certain countries where patents have already been granted, additional patent applications were filed to cover other target audience demographics and product categories (i.e. supplemental and functional foods).

"We spent over 5 years to develop and perfect our proprietary formulations. The granted patent claims grant us the exclusive rights to produce, use, market and commercialize this variety of formulas and nutritional products for infants, toddlers and kids. The additional patent applications will grant us exclusive rights to expand our protected portfolio to adults and the elderly. The greatest value of our unique formulations stems from the fact that they provide 100% plant-based, all-natural, wholesome balanced nutrition/meal replacement, that contains all nutritional needs of a subject. Further, the formulations are technology agnostic – applicable to and protective of any type of food technology, spanning a diverse range from clinical or functional nutrition, to dairy-based alternatives, baked goods, pastas, and many others," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. She added, "This robust patent portfolio brings significant value and protection to the company, as we continue to innovate our leading-edge clean label solutions for consumers."

