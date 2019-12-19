Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. Engages The Sawtooth Group for Branding & Bolsters Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSXV: BABY), (OTCQB: BABYF) ("Else" or the "Company"), a developer of a real alternative to dairy-based infant nutrition, is pleased to announce the following updates to shareholders.

Key Highlights

Else Nutrition has engaged an independent, full-service agency, The Sawtooth Group of Red Bank, New Jersey , for branding strategy and creative asset development. Sawtooth brings years of expertise specializing in the food and better-for-you brand sectors.

The company signs Katie Kaswell , former VP of Marketing for Plum Organics baby food, as the latest addition to its Advisory Board. She brings extensive U.S.-focused infant nutrition experience, adding to Else Nutrition's already infant nutrition expert team.

Branding & Strategic Marketing Agency Selected

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. has engaged and commenced strategic brand development and creative work with The Sawtooth Group, an independent agency based in Red Bank, New Jersey. With an impressive client roster including McCormick, Finlandia, and Explore Cuisine, Sawtooth brings over 3 decades of progressive branding experience to the engagement. The Sawtooth Group holds years of progressive experience in food brands and better-for-you brands.

"Having a deeply seasoned food and consumer goods partner on board as part of our efforts is instrumental. They've proven their prowess helping various startups to scale impressively. They simply get today's health-conscious consumer, and can help Else express its clean label offering to consumers. Their involvement will be catalytic as we launch and grow in the North American market," remarked Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition.

The work scope spans: branding strategy, brand visual identity, creation of brand assets including website development, digital and social media creatives.

President & CEO of The Sawtooth Group, Kristi Bridges stated, "We are beyond thrilled to be working with Else Nutrition to bring to life their mission to provide a plant-based baby nutrition to a wanting market. As an agency with a management team of mom's with young children, who also have deep expertise in the health and wellness market, we believe parents deserve to have better choices when it comes to feeding their children and we're excited to introduce them to Else."

Former VP Marketing of Plum Organics Joins Else Advisory Board

Else Nutrition announces the addition of Katie Kaswell to the Advisory Board of Else Nutrition GH Ltd. With over 10 years of experience in the baby food category, Katie helped propel the Plum Organics brand from startup to leading player in the industry in the U.S. market, through its acquisition by Campbell Soup Company.

"Else's mission to bring clean-label, plant-based alternatives to families, is much needed in the baby food category. As a mom myself, I was drawn to the Else team's passion for helping families and their commitment to the highest quality products for little ones," stated Katie Kaswell.

"We are extremely pleased to add Ms. Kaswell's deep baby nutrition experience to our growing Advisory Board. Katie's expertise will greatly benefit us, as she advises on branding and marketing elements. Her vast US.-focused baby nutrition expertise will complement the infant nutrition expertise of the existing team," said Hamutal Yitzhak.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition is a mission-driven company focused on revolutionizing infant and toddler nutrition through its 100% plant-based and non-soy alternative to dairy-based baby formula. Winner of the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan, Else's innovative toddler formula will be launching in the United States in 2020. For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com .

About The Sawtooth Group

The Sawtooth Group is a full-service creative marketing agency that gets brand in shape. Sawtooth leverages food and fitness and health and wellness expertise to help create fit brands through brand strategy, e-commerce, social media and digital campaigns, packaging and material design and more. They are powered by I-Factor , their proprietary data insights and social listening tool. Sawtooth also leverages their state-of-the-art in-house studio kitchen to create high-quality and irresistible content on behalf of their clients. Founded in 1988, Sawtooth is located in Red Bank, NJ and is a Certified Women's Business Enterprise. Check out Sawtooth on their website, Instagram and Facebook.

