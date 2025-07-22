Else Nutrition Applauds Pivotal U.S. Legislative Support for Plant-Based, Non-Soy, Non-Dairy Infant Formula Innovation

House Appropriations Committee Champions Greater Nutritional Choice and Market Access for U.S. Families

FDA Directed to Streamline Approval Pathways for Plant-Based Infant Formulas, Positioning Else Nutrition to Capitalize on Legislative Momentum and Rising Consumer Demand

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSX: BABY) (OTCQX: BABYF) (FSE: 0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), a global leader in wholefood, plant-pased childhood nutrition for babies, toddlers, children and adults, today applauds the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations for the full-committee passage of the FY2026 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill. This landmark legislation includes vital language recognizing the importance of expanding access to alternative infant formulas—specifically plant-based, non-soy, and non-dairy formulations—for a growing number of American families.

The accompanying report directs the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to streamline approval pathways for small domestic manufacturers and calls for formal regulatory guidance around non-dairy, non-soy plant-based formulas. These are critical for infants with allergies, intolerances, or sensitivities to traditional ingredients—as well as for families seeking nutritional alternatives aligned with health, lifestyle, or ethical values.

"This marks a turning point for American families and for Else Nutrition," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO & Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "For too long, parents have had to choose between limited formula options that may not meet their child's needs. This legislative milestone signals that change is coming—toward a more inclusive and diversified infant formula landscape. We commend Congress for recognizing this urgent need and taking action that we believe will benefit families for generations to come."

Although these types of advanced formulas have gained traction in global markets, regulatory delays have historically constrained innovation in the U.S. market. The recently advanced legislative language is a strong signal to the FDA to establish clear, actionable guidance that can accelerate the availability of safe, effective, and scientifically backed alternatives.

The report also highlights the Operation Stork Speed initiative, part of the Administration's broader effort to fast-track innovation in the infant formula space. By elevating plant-based, non-dairy, non-soy formulations as a key component of this initiative, the legislation reinforces the national commitment to nutritional accessibility and product diversity.

While additional legislative steps remain—including passage by the full House—the inclusion of this language in the committee's final report is a powerful indication of Congressional momentum. Though report language is non-binding, it frequently shapes agency priorities, resource allocation, and the pace at which new regulatory frameworks are developed.

For Else Nutrition, the implications are clear: the path to broader U.S. market access is becoming more defined.

"This is the clearest signal yet that U.S. policymakers are aligned with what we at Else have long championed—that every child deserves access to safe, effective, and nutritionally complete formula options," Yitzhak added. "We look forward to supporting this important public health mission by working with the FDA and other federal partners to help bring innovative solutions to more families, more quickly."

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and Plant-Based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, Plant-Based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs, and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID-19 and that the manufacturing, broker, and supply logistic agreement with the company does not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs, and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

