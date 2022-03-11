EllisDon Wins Canadian Construction Association's (CCA) Environmental Achievement Award

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - EllisDon has been named the winner of the Canadian Construction Association's (CCA) Environmental Achievement Award, acknowledging the company's climate commitment.

As a member company of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), EllisDon has committed to setting verifiable science-based targets across the entire value chain (Scope 1, 2, and 3) that will consistently keep global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. SBTi independently assesses corporate emissions reduction targets in line with the goals identified in the Paris Agreement and current climate science. By setting aggressive targets for milestone dates as early as 2030, EllisDon is on a credible pathway towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

"We are so honoured to have our efforts recognized by the CCA as we work towards a more sustainable future," said Jody Becker, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President, Infrastructure Services & Technology at EllisDon. "Buildings and infrastructure make up more than 40% of global emissions — business as usual is no longer an option. It's critical we dramatically reduce global emissions, not only towards net-zero by 2050, but also to make significant reductions immediately."

EllisDon's climate commitment focuses on three core areas: driving to zero emissions across business operations, zero emissions in materials procured for all projects built, and zero emissions in the operational performance of completed projects.

Celebrating excellence in Canada's construction industry, CCA's National Awards recognizes individuals, organizations and projects that promote and enhance the Canadian construction industry. The CCA's Environmental Achievement Award was created in 1991 to recognize the leadership role that CCA member firms and associations have taken to promote and undertake exemplary environmental conduct within the Canadian construction industry.

To learn more about the CCA's National Awards: https://www.cca-acc.com/workforce-excellence/cca-national-awards/

For more information, please visit www.ellisdon.com

SOURCE EllisDon Corporation

For further information: Dustin Luchka, T: 905 896 8900, [email protected]