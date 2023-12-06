EllisDon Unveils Groundbreaking EKO Framework that Revolutionizes Sustainability Through Digital Innovation

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - EllisDon proudly announces the launch of its revolutionary digital framework, EKO. This cutting-edge solution seamlessly integrates technology and sustainability to enhance energy efficiency and diminish carbon emissions, marking a significant milestone in the industry.

The result of years of EllisDon's learned experience, EKO leverages intelligent infrastructure data through advanced analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Unlike traditional systems such as SCADA, EKO provides a holistic analysis of system performance for a diverse range of systems and assets, offering unparalleled accessibility and analytics from design to operation.

"EKO exemplifies EllisDon's commitment to innovation and sustainability. The advancements in building technology and analytics that are enabled through EKO will be essential in driving our industry toward a Net Zero future" said Jody Becker, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President, Infrastructure Services and Technology, EllisDon.

Key Features of EKO:

Harnesses data from intelligent infrastructure to enhance energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions

Empowers users for effective planning, tracking, and reporting on decarbonization

Offers full accessibility for project network data analysis, optimizing energy levels and comfort

Triggers alerts for anomalies or equipment not meeting specific KPIs

Unmatched level of analytics for industry-leading insights

EllisDon collaborates with world-class partners such as Cisco to pioneer innovative solutions for technologically advanced and sustainable infrastructure. EKO stands as a testament to this commitment, reinforcing EllisDon's position as a leader in delivering sustainability through digital innovation.

An exemplary demonstration of EKO in action is The Joyce Centre for Partnership and Innovation at Mohawk College. This net-zero energy building, the first in Canada to earn a Zero Carbon Building Design Certification, showcases the platform's transformative impact on sustainability.

EllisDon's EKO played a pivotal role in the construction, contributing to the development of a rooftop photovoltaic system that produces 500kWp AC, powering the facility with carbon-free energy. The Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, developed by EllisDon, provided real-time data monitoring and control functionality, significantly improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.

By embracing EKO, EllisDon continues to drive innovation and set new benchmarks for sustainability in the construction and building services industry.

EllisDon is an employee-owned, $5 billion-a-year global construction services company. With over 3,000 salaried and hourly employees across fifteen national and international offices, EllisDon has become a leader in every sector and nearly every facet of the construction industry.

