EllisDon To Host Peel COVID-19 Vaccination Pop-Up Clinic at Mississauga Headquarters

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - EllisDon, in partnership with Flynn, Modern Niagara and Central Ontario Building Trades (COBT), will be hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination Pop-Up Clinic by appointment only, at the Mississauga headquarters office building located at 1004 Middlegate Rd #1000, Mississauga, ON.

The clinic will be open to all EllisDon and partner Employees, workers and their families within the same household who are 18 years of age and older who work, live or frequent the region of Peel.

"Getting through this pandemic is a shared responsibility," said Steve Chaplin, Vice President, Health, Safety and Environmental, EllisDon. "We are proud to do our part in helping to get our Peel essential workers, employees, partners, and their families vaccinated to continue to keep our communities safe."



To host a vaccination clinic, the Province and the local Public Health Unit (PHU) approved the clinic. The current focus for mass vaccination clinics is in areas of hotspots and high community spread. EllisDon and their partners fall under both categories.



The vaccination clinic will run from Wednesday, May 19th to Wednesday, May 26th, on weekdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., including the Victoria Day long weekend.



Appointments can be made through a private third-party platform online.

SOURCE EllisDon Corporation

For further information: Amanda DiPasquale, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ellisdon.com

