EllisDon Secures Spots on On-Site Magazine's Top 40 Under 40 List

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - EllisDon's Brad Cyr, General Manager, Quebec, and Allison Hurley, Director, Design-Build, were named in On-Site and Site Partners' 40 Under 40 in Canadian Construction list.

On-Site Magazine and Site Partner's annual 40 Under 40 awards recognize the most exceptional, progressive, and innovative young leaders who are advancing the movement of construction in Canada.

Brad started with EllisDon over fourteen years ago as a field engineer, then moved up to assistant superintendent before shifting into project management. When EllisDon decided to enter the Quebec market for the first time in its seven-decade history, he embraced the challenge, relying on his rich experience with different types of projects, clients, and contracts to ensure a successful expansion. The Quebec office now boasts over 100 employees and is establishing EllisDon as a premier construction services company within the market.

"Brad can attribute his remarkable success to his unwavering work ethic, and integrity," said Wayne Ferguson, Senior Vice President, and Area Manager, EllisDon Ottawa. "Brad not only supports his team but also leads by example, never afraid to face new challenges head on with innovation. His proactive approach is what sets him apart and is at the heart of the success of our new Montreal area office. Despite his youth, Brad has rapidly earned the respect of his peers, making him beyond deserving of this recognition."

Allison Hurley joined EllisDon as a co-op student in 2010. Since that time, her contributions have been instrumental to the growth of both the British Columbia Area Office and Civil Division and have led to her current position of Director, Civil Design-Build and Preconstruction. In this position Allison is an active member of the leadership team responsible for helping establish the overall business development and project pipeline strategy. She has led or supported well over 100 RFQ/RFP pursuits in both the Civil and ICI sectors.

"Allison is an exemplary team leader. Being named to this prestigious list is not just an award; it's a testament to Allison's remarkable dedication, talent, and limitless potential," said Mauricio Lopez, Vice President, Design-Build, EllisDon. "Her exceptional achievements are a source of inspiration for us all, reminding us that age is no barrier to making a profound impact in our industry."

This is the fourth year EllisDon leaders have been recognized on the On-Site and Site Partners' 40 Under 40 list. The winners are selected by a panel of judges based on professional achievements, innovation, leadership, and community involvement.

To learn more and read the full 40 Under 40 Canadian Construction list: https://www.on-sitemag.com/40-under-40/

ABOUT ELLISDON

EllisDon is an employee-owned, $5 billion-a-year global construction services company. With over 3,000 salaried and hourly employees across fifteen national and international offices, EllisDon has become a leader in every sector and nearly every facet of the construction industry.

For more information, please visit www.ellisdon.com.

SOURCE EllisDon Corporation

For further information: Dustin Luchka, T: 905 896 8900, [email protected]