EllisDon Publishes 2023 Impact Report Addressing Vital Environmental, Social, and Governance Matters

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, EllisDon published the second edition of their annual Impact Report. The Impact Report is a comprehensive annual report that highlights EllisDon's mission to address important environmental, social and governance issues that not only impact the company but all of the communities in which we work.

"Sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation are key pillars of everything we do at EllisDon — from our corporate culture to our approach to business," said Jody Becker, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President, Infrastructure Services & Technology. "We understand that the impact of our operations reaches beyond the infrastructure we construct and operate, and we are dedicated to creating lasting, positive change across our industry and our society. Our values push us beyond the boundaries of what it means to be a construction services company and we are dedicated to being a driving force in our industry's transformation to a more sustainable and equitable future."

The Impact Report identifies key areas of focus across the company where proactive steps and achievements have been made, as well as where more attention is needed, and outlines a roadmap with actionable steps to meet its objectives. These areas include:

Climate Commitment

Environmental Management

Employee Experience

Indigenous Relations

Inclusive Diversity

Health & Safety

Community

Practices & Accountability

The creation of the Impact Report was driven by EllisDon's culture of transparency and led by its core values of Freedom & Trust, Complete Openness, Mutual Accountability, Integrity & Mutal Respect, and Entrepreneurial Enthusiasm.

"This report is more than just a collection of numbers and achievements — it reflects our values and our vision for the future. It is our commitment to build a better future, not only for ourselves, but for generations to come. We know it won't be easy, but at EllisDon, we don't shy away from hard things — it's what we do, and we're proud of what we've accomplished. We hope that by sharing our experience and our expertise, we can create an industry-wide movement toward a more sustainable future," said Becker.

To learn more about the Impact Report: https://experience.ellisdon.com/impactreport2023/annual-report-1/

ABOUT ELLISDON

EllisDon is an employee-owned, $5 billion-a-year global construction services company. With over 3,000 salaried and hourly employees across fifteen national and international offices, EllisDon has become a leader in every sector and nearly every facet of the construction industry.

For more information, please visit www.ellisdon.com.

