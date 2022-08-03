EllisDon Partners with Missanabie Cree First Nation for First Housing Now Indigenous-Led Site for Indigenous Seniors

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - EllisDon Community Builders has partnered with the Missanabie Cree First Nation for the first Housing Now Indigenous-led site for Indigenous seniors. Located at 140 Merton Street, Toronto, the building will provide housing options for Indigenous Elders and other seniors. It will include 184 new rental homes, of which approximately 50 percent will be affordable, a ceremonial space, a smudging room, and indoor and outdoor amenities for residents.

"We are thrilled and inspired to work with the Missanabie Cree First Nation and the City of Toronto to ensure the community has a safe and affordable place to call home," said Nicholas Gefucia, Vice President, EllisDon Community Builders. "EllisDon Community Builders is leveraging its team of dedicated professionals and resources as one of Canada's top builders to address the growing nationwide challenge of affordable housing."

The Missanabie Cree First Nation is active in community building and reconciliation by leading and contributing (including financially) to initiatives in health, elder care, affordable housing, economic development, cultural and intercultural dialogue, and relationship building.

"Providing a safe, respectful and holistic environment for our Nation's members is a foundational part of who we are as Missanabie Cree First Nation," said Chief Jason Gauthier, Missanabie Cree First Nation. "We are delighted to be working with the City of Toronto and EllisDon Community Builders on critical affordable housing and social infrastructure initiatives for our members and the community-at-large and appreciate their efforts and commitment in helping us deliver on this value. These projects are generational and will work to house not just our present communities, but also to build towards a sustainable, inclusive future for us all."

The City of Toronto awarded the project to the Missanabie Cree First Nation and EllisDon Community Builders based on their affordability and financial commitments, commitment to community benefits, and experience delivering supportive housing for seniors.

"Supporting Indigenous-led housing projects is an important part of the affordable housing strategy in the HousingTO 2020-2030 Action Plan," said Toronto Mayor John Tory. " We will continue to advance our commitment to reconciliation and moving forward together with Indigenous communities. I am committed to making way for more Indigenous-focused housing projects as quickly as possible as part of our overall efforts working with the other governments and our community partners to get more housing built."

Construction commences in October 2023, and the project is set to be complete by March 2026.

