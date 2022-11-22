EllisDon Partners With Habitat for Humanity Canada to Accelerate Affordable Homeownership Development

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - EllisDon Community Builders (EDCB) is pleased to announce its partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada to provide local Habitat for Humanity organizations across Canada with affordable housing advisory services to accelerate homeownership projects.

"There are several obstacles to homeownership in Canada today, including financial impacts from the pandemic and inflation," said Nicholas Gefucia, Vice President EllisDon Community Builders. "Because EllisDon and Habitat for Humanity Canada work on a national scale, we are collaborating to streamline the development process, so more individuals and families will be able to buy a Habitat home of their own."

Under the partnership, EllisDon will provide advisory services over the next four years. The services will help local Habitat organizations evaluate how to best build for the most impact on specific pieces of land, with key information and advice on planning restrictions, permitted density, and potentially available financing.

"To ensure more people can access decent and affordable housing, we need an all-in approach from nonprofits, businesses, individuals and all levels of government. We are delighted to partner with EllisDon Community Builders as their support will help speed up the construction process," said Julia Deans, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada. "As we scale up the number and size of Habitat housing developments to help more families who need of housing and support thriving neighbourhoods across the country, partnerships are crucial to Habitat having the best available advice on how to develop specific sites."

About EllisDon Community Builders

EllisDon Community Builders, a division formed within the EllisDon group of companies, provides development management services for clients who wish to deliver affordable and supportive housing to their communities. By combining decades of construction industry experience and development expertise, we provide an unmatched holistic and comprehensive approach to delivering high-quality, affordable and sustainable community developments across Canada.

About Habitat for Humanity Canada

Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national charitable organization working toward a world where everyone has a decent and affordable place to call home. Habitat for Humanity brings communities together to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, Habitat homeowners and 48 local Habitats working in every province and territory, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives in Canada and around the world. Habitat for Humanity Canada is a member of Habitat for Humanity International, which was established in 1976 and has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 70 countries. For more information, please visit www.habitat.ca and follow on social @HabitatCanada.

SOURCE EllisDon Corporation

For further information: Dustin Luchka, T: 905 896 8900, [email protected]