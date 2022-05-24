EllisDon Devoted to Creating Workplaces Free from Sexual Harassment

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Dedicated to creating workplaces free from sexual harassment, EllisDon is proud to announce its latest partnership with WomanACT and The Society for Canadian Women in Science & Technology (SCWIST) to improve company-wide prevention and response measures that address gender-based and sexual harassment.

The Department of Justice has funded WomanACT and SCWIST in providing custom support to STEM and trade employers. Combined, WomanACT and SCWIST bring shared expertise in training, organizational strategy, policy development and women's experiences and representation across many sectors.

"Empowering our employees to prevent and respond to gender-based violence is not only an important step for EllisDon's safety practices and culture, but is crucial to advance our industry as a whole," says Geoff Smith, President and CEO of EllisDon. "It's no question that we are a male-dominated industry — we need to be doing everything possible to attract and retain women in our workforce, while providing safe and respectful workplaces to build meaningful careers."

EllisDon is committed to providing a respectful and inclusive environment for all employees, subcontractors and members of the public that is free from any form of harassment or discrimination. Through this partnership, WomanACT and SCWIST aim to provide support to enhance EllisDon's policies and procedures regarding both the prevention and response to workplace sexual harassment.

WomanACT Executive Director Harmy Mendoza said, "Our 2021 survey found that 4 in 10 Canadians experienced some form of harassment in the workplace—a rate significantly higher for women (50%) than men (33%). That is why these cross-sectoral partnerships are critical to ending sexual and gender-based harassment. We are heartened by EllisDon's investment to create a culture of safety, and we are committed to supporting EllisDon to improve workplace policies, procedures, and practices."

Working alongside EllisDon, WomanACT and SCWIST will assess organizational needs through employee surveys and interviews, analyze policies, procedures and training materials, provide recommended updates to policies, procedures and training, and deliver customized training as needed. This is an initiative that is being led by 2gether, EllisDon's employee-led diversity, equity and inclusion group focusing on gender equality.

"WomanACT, SCWIST, and EllisDon have come together in an important and exciting collaboration to assist EllisDon in furthering our ongoing initiatives to support and create positive change with respect to Women in STEM careers," says Andrew Anderson, Senior Vice President, Toronto Area Manager at EllisDon. "I am proud to sponsor this group and support their effort to ensure that EllisDon provides and maintains a work environment where all women are safe and have equitable access to opportunities."

Using evidence-based methods, WomanACT and SCWIST will guide EllisDon to enhance its environment of safety, trust, and accountability, and improve employee recognition and reporting on workplace sexual harassment.

"EllisDon has come a long way and has done an incredible job to grow into the outstanding employer they are today," says Daniela Xavier, Health Safety and Environmental Coordinator at EllisDon, and project lead. "To continue maintaining that culture, we have to evaluate ourselves and partner with organizations like WomanACT and SCWIST to constantly improve our overall safety culture."

About WomanACT

WomanACT has been providing planning and coordination in Toronto since 1991. Today, we are a charitable organization working collaboratively to end violence against women and advance gender equity through education, policy and community mobilization. For more information, visit www.womanact.ca

About SCWIST

The Society for Canadian Women in Science & Technology (SCWIST) is a leader in programs, partnerships, mentoring and networks across Canada for women and girls in STEM. Through innovative research, capacity building and collective advocacy, SCWIST has advanced women and girls & participation and leadership in STEM since 1981. For more information, visit www.scwist.ca

ABOUT ELLISDON

EllisDon is an employee-owned, $5 billion-a-year global construction services company. With over 3,000 salaried and hourly employees across fifteen national and international offices, EllisDon has become a leader in every sector and nearly every facet of the construction industry.

For more information, please visit www.ellisdon.com.

SOURCE EllisDon Corporation

For further information: Dustin Luchka, T: 905 896 8900, [email protected]