EllisDon Developments Partners with SMEG Canada to Bring Their Luxury Appliances to Upcoming Master-Planned Etobicoke Community Arcadia District

A first-of-its-kind partnership in North America and first ever in Canada, this partnership will mean all condominium purchasers of the soon-to-launch four-tower Etobicoke community will have suites outfitted in SMEG appliances

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - EllisDon Developments announces it has partnered with SMEG Canada to bring their luxury, award-winning appliances to all future residents of the upcoming master-planned Etobicoke community, Arcadia District . All residential units across the project's four towers – ranging from 12 to 42 storeys with over 1,300 units combined – will feature SMEG appliances from its Classica Collection. At 56-60 Fieldway Rd., steps from Bloor St. and Kipling Ave, Arcadia District units will include a range of large appliances such as SMEG fridges, ovens, dishwashers, and microwaves.

Arcadia District, Residences at Bloor and Kipling, by EllisDon Developments (CNW Group/EllisDon Developments)

EllisDon is a world-class organization responsible for building some of Canada's most iconic landmarks such as the Rogers Centre, Art Gallery of Ontario, Toronto Pearson International Airport (Terminal 1) and numerous other landmarks across schools, hospitals, entertainment centres, transit hubs, and much more to partner with design-forward SMEG.

As a point of difference, SMEG partners with globally renowned architects on all its appliance designs. The Classica Collection by SMEG was designed by Italian architect Guido Canali who has contributed to the restoration of exceptional historical structures such as the National Gallery in Parma, the Santa Maria della Scala in Siena, Prada's headquarters in Tuscany, and the Museum of the Duomo in Milan's main square. The collection's aesthetic is distinctive for the way it uses stainless steel with the utmost stylistic rigor, highlighting the unique control knobs, and the clean, refined, and ergonomic handles that combine typical elements of industrial design.

"We are proud to announce this partnership with SMEG Canada as the first-of-its-kind in North America, bringing top quality appliances to each suite at Arcadia District and elevating the experience for every resident in the community," said Chris Smith, Vice President, EllisDon Developments. "At both SMEG and EllisDon, we have a tremendous amount of pride in what we build, coming from each of our businesses delivering excellent results for over 70 years, and we are confident this will translate into incredible value for all prospective purchasers."

"Embracing innovation and design excellence and setting a new benchmark for modern living, we're thrilled to unveil our first-ever residential partnership in Canada with EllisDon Developments," said Gisela Mussen, General Manager and Managing Director, SMEG Canada Inc. "With this partnership, we look forward to bringing our internationally recognized Made-in-Italy appliances to the residents of Arcadia District, creating one-of-a-kind spaces that combine performance and style."

With a global presence, SMEG is also known for partnering with luxury brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Supreme, Veuve Clicquot, and Fiat, among many others. With a proven track record of redefining spaces worldwide, SMEG appliances have outfitted world-renowned international landmarks ranging from residential developments to luxury hotels in cities including Dubai, London, Singapore, Hong Kong, Stockholm, New York City, and Miami. While SMEG has partnered on residential projects in the U.S., never has SMEG partnered on a project of this scale in North America.

EllisDon and SMEG also share another common thread through renowned architect, Renzo Piano, who has designed a separate SMEG collection. Coincidentally, Piano is also the architect behind the New Toronto Court House , which is an EllisDon developed and built structure spanning 690,000 sq. ft. in downtown Toronto with a construction cost of $956.4 million.

EllisDon Developments will launch sales pre-construction for Arcadia District in Fall 2023. For more information, please visit: ArcadiaDistrict.com

About EllisDon Developments

EllisDon Developments has evolved from the success of EllisDon Capital – the division that's delivered 56 Public-Private Partnership projects over the last 20 years. Developing some of Canada's biggest, most complicated projects, EllisDon has refined its approach to leading interdisciplinary teams, including experts in all major disciplines, to deliver exceptional buildings with a focus on quality and thoughtful design.

Leveraging the quality and reliability of EllisDon from more than 70 years of experience, the development arm of this renowned corporation provides turnkey development solutions to a variety of projects including residential condominiums, purpose-built rentals, mixed-use and commercial developments.

For more information, visit EllisDonDevelopments.com or on social media @EllisDonDevelopments

About SMEG

SMEG is an Italian domestic appliances brand, producing beautiful products that combine technology and style for consumers who follow design and its evolution. SMEG expresses "Made in Italy" style by flawlessly combining design, performance, and attention-to-detail. Distinctive appliances are born from collaborations with leading architects around the world. Every new product is, for SMEG, a handmade special, born from a design studio where form, ergonomics, and function have been carefully studied.

For more information, visit Smeg.com/ca-en or on social media @SmegCanada

SOURCE EllisDon Developments

For further information: Media Contact: Victoria Baker, NKPR, [email protected]