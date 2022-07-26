EllisDon Appoints Randy Reymer as Vice President and Area Manager for Southwestern Ontario

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - EllisDon Corporation today announced the appointment of Randy Reymer to Vice President and Area Manager for Southwestern Ontario.

"I am excited to have Randy lead the Southwestern Ontario area; he is well known by his peers and the industry at large as an honest, intellectual, and inspirational leader," said Max Mantha, Senior Vice President of Eastern Canada, EllisDon. "With his amassed EllisDon experience, strategy, and excitement for where the Area is headed, Randy will bring great energy and continued growth to the region."

Randy joined EllisDon's London office in 1998 as a co-op student. Upon the conclusion of his co-op term, he joined London's Estimating team. After 12 years, Randy was promoted to Senior Estimator, which he held for over seven years before advancing to Chief Estimator.

"I am very appreciative to take on this new challenge," said Randy Reymer, Vice President and Area Manager of London, EllisDon. "EllisDon presents endless opportunities, and I am excited to embrace the role and continue to evolve EllisDon as a premiere Construction Services company in the region where the company first began. We have some great people in the area, and I have no doubt that working together, we will continue to achieve many great things."

Over his 24-year tenure with EllisDon, Randy has gained experience in operations and estimating, culminating in his recent five years as the Chief Estimator for the Southwestern Ontario Area. Some of Randy's flagship projects in which he has been integrally involved include the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Elgin County Courthouse, Groves Memorial Community Hospital, London Regional Mental Health Hospital, and the Southwest Centre for Forensic Mental Healthcare.

EllisDon is an employee-owned, $5 billion-a-year global construction services company. With over 3,000 salaried and hourly employees across fifteen national and international offices, EllisDon has become a leader in every sector and nearly every facet of the construction industry.

