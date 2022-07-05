EllisDon Appoints Brian Kilburn as Chief Financial Officer

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - EllisDon Corporation today announced the appointment of Brian Kilburn as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Kilburn assumes the position from John Bernhardt, who is retiring after a 32-year tenure with the company, 18 as CFO.

"This is a big moment for EllisDon. We are saying farewell to a leader and CFO who saw EllisDon grow from a company in peril to Canada's largest Construction Services company," said Geoff Smith, President and CEO, EllisDon. "And we welcome a CFO who will oversee all financial aspects of EllisDon's continued growth and success."

Kilburn is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and received his Bachelor of Accounting degree from Brock University and his Masters of Business Administration from Queens University.

Kilburn joined EllisDon in 2009 as a Controller working with our Capital, Services and International Divisions. In 2011 and 2012, Kilburn was actively involved in EllisDon's acquisition of Looby and PME Inc, respectively. Kilburn held the role of Treasurer from 2014 to 2016.

In 2016, Kilburn was promoted to Vice President of Finance and gradually took on more responsibility, including banking and bonding relationships, cash management, and financial reporting. Kilburn has contributed significantly to the analysis and negotiations that will see EllisDon become a 100% employee-owned company.

"I am very honoured to take on the opportunity as CFO for a company where I have spent the better part of my career. I look forward to leading a group of intelligent, like-minded people who are committed to ensuring EllisDon continues to position itself as an elite global construction services company," said Brian Kilburn, CFO, EllisDon. "I want to sincerely thank John Bernhardt, with whom I have worked closely over the years, for his support, mentorship, and friendship. I wish him all the best in his retirement."

