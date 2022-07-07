EllisDon Announces Appointment of Two New Board Members

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 7, 2022 /CNW/ - EllisDon Corporation today announced the appointment of two new directors to its Board: Dr. Gina Parvaneh Cody, Ph.D., an accomplished and recognized professional engineer, corporate executive, and principal, and Saad Rafi, a seasoned infrastructure, transportation, energy, and public safety leader. Brendan Calder is retiring from the EllisDon Board.

"I am thrilled to welcome Gina and Saad to EllisDon's Board of Directors," said Gerald Slemko, EllisDon Chair of the Board of Directors. "These two appointments are the result of an exhaustive process to ensure that we zeroed in on the precise skills, diverse views, and experience required to complement EllisDon's strategy and growth. I would also like to genuinely thank Brendan for his valuable time and contribution paid to the Board."

Dr. Gina Parvaneh Cody, Ph.D., holds a Masters and Doctorate in Building Engineering from Concordia University and has over 30 years of professional practice in the private sector as a professional engineer and an executive of an engineering firm. She is the benefactor and namesake of the Gina Cody School of Engineering and Computer Science at Concordia University; she was the first woman in Concordia University's history to earn a Ph.D. in Building Engineering. In 2019, Dr. Cody was awarded the Order of Montreal. In 2020, she was named one of the Top 25 Women of Influence in Canada and appointed a Member of the Order of Canada.

"I am pleased to join EllisDon's Board of Directors to share my decades of experience in the engineering and construction industry," said Dr. Gina Parvaneh Cody, Ph.D. "It's an honour to join an established and innovative leader in the construction services industry."

Saad Rafi has worked in the public and private sectors, including several Deputy Minister roles in the Ontario government, including Transportation, Energy and Infrastructure, and Health. He was the CEO of the Pan Am/Parapan Am Games in Toronto in 2015. Mr. Rafi was a Partner at a global consulting firm, where he started an Infrastructure and Project Finance practice and subsequently led their Government and Public Services practice for Canada.

"I feel privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time for EllisDon as it continues to pave the way for construction services in Canada and progressively grow in Latin America, the Middle East, North Africa, and the US," said Saad Rafi. "I look forward to working with the rest of the board as we merge our diverse skillsets to meet the shared goal of growing the company profitably."

EllisDon routinely assesses its Board, and the appointments are part of a rigorous and comprehensive process. The Board comprises nine directors, collectively bringing decades of expertise and experience to the company. Gerald Slemko currently holds the position as Chair of the Board.

For the full list of the board members and member bios, visit www.ellisdon.com/board/

ABOUT ELLISDON

EllisDon is an employee-owned, $5 billion-a-year global construction services company. With over 3,000 salaried and hourly employees across fifteen national and international offices, EllisDon has become a leader in every sector and nearly every facet of the construction industry.

For more information, please visit www.ellisdon.com.

SOURCE EllisDon Corporation

For further information: Dustin Luchka, T: 905 896 8900, Email: [email protected]