EllisDon and TransED Partners Celebrate the Opening of Valley Line Southeast LRT

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - EllisDon, in collaboration with its TransED Partners and the City of Edmonton, is pleased to announce the commencement of the Valley Line Southeast LRT's passenger service. This achievement heralds the introduction of an innovative, low-floor transit system designed to seamlessly integrate with Edmonton's urban landscape.

"This milestone represents a transformative moment for Edmonton, signaling the advent of a more accessible, community-oriented, and sustainable public transit system," said Joey Comeau, Executive Vice President Chief Operating Officer, EllisDon Capital. "This project epitomizes dedication, vision, and collaborative effort and is set to redefine the city's transportation landscape."

The inaugural stage of the Valley Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) encompasses approximately 13 kilometres of track connecting the Mill Woods neighbourhood to the heart of downtown Edmonton. The phase features 11 strategic neighbourhood stops, an elevated station boasting a transit centre and Park & Ride facilities, and a critical transfer point to the existing LRT routes at Churchill Stop.

Valley Line Southeast is Edmonton's first low-floor LRT system. At its core are modern, low-floor, urban-styled trains designed to provide passengers with unparalleled accessibility and convenience. Street-level stops have been meticulously incorporated into the design to enhance the overall pedestrian experience. Additionally, embedded tracks within residential and commercial areas seamlessly blend with existing urban design and traffic patterns, ensuring a harmonious coexistence.

"Together, with our partners, we have delivered an exceptional project that has transformed the landscape in Edmonton," said Brian Connolly, Vice President, EllisDon Civil. "It is with great pride that I look forward to the positive impact it will have on Edmontonians and their communities for many years to come."

TransED Partners, through a public-private partnership (P3) with the City of Edmonton, held the responsibility of not only designing and constructing the Valley Line Southeast LRT, but also operating and maintaining this transit system until 2050.

"EllisDon Transit Services is excited to be a partner in the operations and maintenance of the Valley Line Southeast LRT," said Jody Becker, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President, Infrastructure Services and Technology, EllisDon. "Our team is deeply committed to delivering world-class transit operations that all Edmontonions can enjoy. Valley Line Southeast will offer citizens a safe, reliable and sustainable opportunity to experience Edmonton in a brand new way."

Construction began in March 2016 and the project consortium consisted of:

EllisDon

Bechtel

Alstom

Fengate Capital Management Ltd.

Arup Canada

IBI Group

