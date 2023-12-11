EllisDon and Timescapes Sign Strategic Partnership to Integrate Impactful Visual Construction Data into Project Management

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Timescapes, a leading timelapse and job site analytics technology company, is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with EllisDon, a leading Canadian construction services company delivering projects in every market sector around the world. The value of Timescapes' advanced construction cameras, high-resolution timelapse visuals, and AI-powered analytics has been proven out on several active EllisDon projects and will be rolled out to future projects across the business.

Today, the construction industry is facing challenges related to rising material costs, labor shortages, and tighter build timelines. EllisDon's Data & Digital Engineering team has been actively seeking out and developing strategic partnerships with technology solutions—like Timescapes—to address these common challenges, improve construction processes, and add value for their clients.

Timescapes provides robust, reliable construction cameras that capture high-quality visual data from job sites and—more importantly—AI analytics that are automatically extracted from the images so project teams can easily action the insights. Ultimately, EllisDon found that Timescapes' analytics and complete visual record of construction progress allowed for quicker and easier dispute resolution, data-driven decision-making, live insights that removed the need for unnecessary site walks, and streamlined communication and collaboration with contractors and consultants in the field. All of which resulted in improvements to projects schedules and ultimately budgets.

Chester Boyes, Timescapes' CEO and Founder, views the partnership with EllisDon as another strong step forward for the company in the Canadian construction industry. "Our mission is to empower construction teams with the critical information they need to build better, faster, and safer in a much more collaborative way. We see visual data as the key component to achieving this goal. The strategic partnership with EllisDon, a leader in Canadian construction, will provide us with deeper insights into how companies can leverage visual data and analytics at both the project and overall organization level so we can continue to build on our market-leading solution"

Hammad Chaudhry, EllisDon's VP of Innovation & Construction Technology, has been leading the charge on developing strategic partnerships with innovative construction technology solutions. "The integration of AI and advanced analytics is not just a futuristic concept anymore; it's a reality we're embracing, exemplified by our use of Timescapes. The technology has given us the ability to not only generate beautiful project visuals and timelapses but also access advanced analytics for activity on site, "says Hammad. "These insights allow our construction and project teams to review construction progress remotely while also being able to make more informed decisions about the project."

EllisDon is an employee-owned, $5 billion-a-year global construction services company. With over 3,000 salaried and hourly employees across fifteen national and international offices, EllisDon has become a leader in every sector and nearly every facet of the construction industry. For more information, please visit www.ellisdon.com .

Timescapes is a leading timelapse and site analytics technology for busy construction managers. Using robust construction cameras, Timescapes provides real-time access to high-resolution timelapse images and job site activity data through a mobile platform, so construction professionals can manage their projects remotely. The entire project team can be given access to the platform so they can view past images and insights on weather, deliveries, personnel, and plant and equipment activity. This information can then be used to make decisions about how to lower costs, resolve dispute claims, reduce schedule delays, manage risk, and communicate more effectively. For more information, visit www.timescapes.co .

