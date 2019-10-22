Ellicott Group of Companies accepted into Forbes Real Estate Council

Forbes Real Estate Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Real Estate

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Ellicott Group of Companies has been accepted into Forbes Real Estate Council, an invitation-only community for executives in the real estate industry.

Ellicott Group of Companies was vetted and selected by a review committee, based on the depth and diversity of their experience. Criteria for acceptance included a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and accolades.

"We are honored to welcome Ellicott Group of Companies into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Real Estate Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make a greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Ellicott Group will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Anthony Tropea, President & Co-Founder of Ellicott Group of Companies will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"We are thrilled and honoured to be accepted into the Forbes Real Estate Council. Our organization values, above all else, fostering community involvement and promoting constructive leadership, and as one of Canada's fastest growing boutique realty and real estate development firms, this opportunity provides us a platform to share valuable industry insights with the Forbes audience," said Anthony Tropea, President & Co-Founder of Ellicott Group of Companies.

ABOUT ELLICOTT GROUP OF COMPANIES

Ellicott Group of Companies is a multifaceted conglomerate specializing in real estate sales, construction, and industry related services. Through its multiple subsidiaries, including Ellicott Realty Inc., Ellicott Financial Inc., Ellicott Investment Inc., and Mackenzie Hall Homes, Ellicott is capable of aiding ongoing development ventures and driving productive real estate and investment opportunities for new projects through increased knowledge-driven efficiency and profitable cohesion. As a group of companies, they are determined to redefine the client experience by offering a cohesive and all-encompassing range of services, ultimately reshaping industry standards, both locally and internationally, and by providing unparalleled consultation and guidance. Having closed over $300M in business volume since their inception, Ellicott Group of Companies are able to accommodate your every real estate desire. To learn more about Ellicott Group of Companies and how they may better assist you in your current or future endeavour, please visit www.ellicottrealty.ca, follow @ellicottrealty on Instagram and @ellicott_realty on Twitter.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

Click here to learn about 'Breaking Through With Your Real Estate Brand' from Ellicott Group of Companies.

SOURCE Ellicott Group of Companies

For further information: Ellicott Realty, 416.203.7447 or media@ellicottrealty.ca