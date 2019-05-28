Elizz and Veterans Affairs Canada recognizes caregivers of Canadian veterans with online tool

MARKHAM, ON, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ - May marks Military Appreciation Month highlighting caregivers of veterans in the US. Elizz and Veterans Affairs Canada are ALSO recognizing veterans and caregivers of veterans with our online tool Caregiver Zone.

Caregiver Zone, powered by Elizz, is an innovative e-learning tool that provides instruction, education, videos and tools on a wide range of caregiving topics. It was co-designed with caregivers of Canadian veterans, military community members and Veterans Affairs Canada staff. Caregivers in Canada support 400,000 veterans.

"Families play a crucial role in caring for Veterans, often over many years. Together with Veterans Affairs Canada, we designed this program to recognize the family caregiver and provide them the specialized knowledge they need, and the support they deserve," says Allyson Kinsley, SVP, Strategy & Brand Experience of SE Health.

Family members who take care of veterans can use this resource to help them take care of their loved ones and themselves. Caregivers also have the opportunity to connect with other caregivers about their shared experience and access the support of a caregiver coach. Caregiver Zone was developed with the unique Canadian military culture in mind and in respect to the distinct experience of caregivers of Canadian veterans.

For more information or to join Caregiver Zone, visit www.caregiverzone.ca

