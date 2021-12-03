Elite Developments in Partnership with the Afghan Women's Organization Gives Back to Refugees from Afghanistan

BURLINGTON, ON, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - On Tuesday December 07, 2021, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, Elite Developments will be hosting a charitable holiday event in Mississauga, Ontario, giving back to newly arrived Afghan Refugee families in the GTA. Elite Developments is proud to be working alongside Walmart Canada for this worthy cause.

Elite has rented out two coach buses for transportation to pick up one hundred refugees to transport them to and from Walmart, where they will be provided with a gift cared valued at $400 per person to shop for essentials of their choice for their families. Volunteers from the A.W.O and Elite Developments will be present to assist each refugee with their shopping, translation, and transactions.

Elite Developments is honored to be giving back to refugee families from Afghanistan and is proudly working with Walmart and the Afghan Women's Organization & Immigrant Services. "We are devastated by the catastrophic event in Afghanistan and our thoughts, support and prayers go out to anyone suffering in the world. We love to give back to the communities we build in, but this particular charitable event has further touched our hearts, as we were once immigrants from Afghanistan, and we truly empathize with challenges of being an immigrant from a war-torn country." said Hamid Hakimi, CEO of Elite Developments. "We are very proud to announce our partnership in providing aid by supporting incoming refugees with a foundation to assist their families with their transition during this challenging time, this will be the first of many relief events as we have committed to $200,000 in aid to the newly arrived refugees" said Sam Sakhi, President of Elite.



Elite Developments selected the A.W.O, as their partner because they work directly with refugees, particularly those who have experienced wars and persecution, with a special focus on women and their families. Its mission is to improve their quality of life and to promote their social and economic inclusion to enable them to become contributing members of a socially inclusive society and to live in dignity. "Elite is committed to building better communities. With that is the responsibility to take care of one another. That is what community, is truly all about." Said Kim Kopyl, Vice President Sales & Marketing of Elite Developments. "Be a hand that reaches out, a smile for those who have no reason to smile and a light for those who live in darkness.

