Elise Maheu Becomes Chair of Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters Board of Directors

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters (CME) is delighted to announce that Elise Maheu, Vice-President of Government Affairs and Markets, 3M Company (Canada) has become chair of the association's national board of directors. Ms. Maheu will succeed Mr. Dave McHattie, Vice President, Institutional Relations, Tenaris Canada, who has been chair since 2019.

Ms. Maheu took over as chair during CME's Annual General Meeting being held virtually from Ottawa, Ontario.

"On behalf of the members of CME, I want to sincerely thank Mr. McHattie for his excellent stewardship of the association over the past 3 years. His expertise and leadership were invaluable throughout the pandemic as CME faced one of its most challenging periods in its 150-year history. The torch has now been passed on to able hands of Elise Maheu whose tremendous depth of knowledge of our industry will serve the 2,500 members of the association well in the years ahead," said Dennis Darby, President and CEO of CME.

"Being chair of one of Canada's preeminent business associations during a global crisis like a pandemic was certainly a challenge and an opportunity. can say without a doubt that I am proud of the work we did, and the leadership CME showed to remind Canadians of the important role Canada's manufacturers play in our economy, especially during a crisis. There is still more to be done as we continue to expand Canadian manufacturing's role in our local, regional and global economies, but I have complete confidence in the manufacturing industry and in CME to lead Canada's economic rebound. CME can count on my continued support during the important times to come," said David McHattie.

"As a manufacturer myself I know just how challenging the past months have been. But we have, through our actions, reminded Canadians of the importance of a strong and vibrant domestic manufacturing sector. I know the road ahead will be challenging. We must persevere and continue our work on diversity and inclusion, make the transition to net-zero, and tackle our business competitiveness issues. But if there is one thing I am certain of it is this: Canadian manufacturing is dynamic and innovative enough to overcome all these obstacles. We will succeed," said Elise Maheu.

Manufacturers Gather for 4-day Virtual Conference and AGM

Today, at the first day of its conference, CME released the results of its most recent business outlook survey of manufacturers. The full report can be found here.

The next three days of the conference will focus on the following:

December 1st : Innovation and Investment In A Post-Pandemic Future

: Innovation and Investment In A Post-Pandemic Future December 2 : Disruption! Post Pandemic Trade & Supply Chains

: Disruption! Post Pandemic Trade & Supply Chains December 3 : Unlocking Potential: ESG & the Future of Manufacturing

Those who want to participate can learn more here.

Learn more about Elise Maheu

In her current role, based in Ottawa, Canada, Ms. Maheu is responsible for Government Affairs for 3M Canada across all jurisdictions and for the United States Manufacturing & Supply Chain Operations. She is part of 3M Global Government Affairs and 3M Canada's executive teams. She also has extensive experience in both North America and Europe where she held international leadership positions within Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Middle East in the areas of Supply Chain Management and Business Management. She represents 3M is various Canadian think tanks and industry associations.

Ms. Maheu studied at the University of Hasselt in Belgium (Master in Transport and Logistics) and holds a Bachelor's in Business Administration from the Montreal University (HEC).

QUICK FACTS

The manufacturing sector represents more than 10% of Canada's gross domestic product.

gross domestic product. Manufacturers directly support more than 1.7 million jobs in Canada .

. The total manufacturing sales in 2019 surpassed $685 B .

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Ady Stefan Calin

Manager, Communications & Branding

Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters

C: 514-293-3765 | [email protected] | @CME_MEC

SOURCE Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters

Related Links

cme-mec.ca

