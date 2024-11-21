Elife Transfer Strengthens Global B2B Presence with Industry Veteran Sayan Datta as VP of B2B Partnerships

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Elife Transfer, a leading reliable ground transportation provider, any type of vehicle globally, today announced the appointment of Sayan Datta as Vice President of B2B Global Partnerships. Sayan brings nearly 20 years of experience in online travel and retail to Elife Transfer, having held leadership roles at Makemytrip, Adidas.

Sayan's proven track record positions him perfectly to drive strategic partnerships and fuel Elife Transfer's continued global expansion.

Elife Transfer, a trusted global ground transportation provider, offers reliable services across 182+ countries and 1,500+ airports. Serving 20M+ users with 5M+ rides completed, it provides seamless booking, real-time tracking, and flexible pricing for all vehicle types—from sedans to 55-seat buses. Partnering with leading travel platforms like Booking.com and Trip.com, Elife Transfer ensures quality, safety, and accessibility worldwide. Discover more at [www.elifelimo.com](http://www.elifelimo.com)

Building on a Strong Foundation

Elife Transfer boasts a global workforce of professionals from over 20 countries, ensuring a seamless customer experience across continents.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sayan on board," said CEO of Elife Transfer. "His extensive experience in building strategic partnerships and his deep understanding of the online travel landscape will be instrumental as we continue to scale our global reach and deliver exceptional value to our partners and customers."

Taking Elife Transfer to the Next Level

Sayan expressed his enthusiasm for spearheading Elife Transfer's B2B partnerships: "I'm excited to join Elife Transfer's dynamic team and contribute to the company's impressive growth trajectory," he said. "By leveraging strategic partnerships, we can further empower travelers with seamless and reliable ground transportation solutions worldwide."

This strategic appointment underscores Elife Transfer's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and innovation within the global ground transportation landscape.

About Elife Transfer

