Elexicon Energy welcomes Indy Butany-DeSouza as its President and CEO

"The Board and I are thrilled that Indy is joining Elexicon Energy as our President and CEO," says Paul Murphy, Elexicon Energy's Board Chair. "She brings a wealth of utility and senior management experience to the role and I am confident Elexicon and the communities we serve will thrive under her leadership."

Ms. Butany-DeSouza is a seasoned executive and was the former Vice President, Regulatory Affairs and Privacy Officer at Alectra Utilities. She holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) and an MBA in Finance from McMaster University. Prior to this she held the same position with Horizon Utilities following several years of strategic business development experience in the retail energy sector and carbon markets in North America.

"I am looking forward to engaging with all of our employees, customers, shareholders and community partners as we advance our strategy and provide reliable, cost-effective and safe electricity services in our regions," says Indy Butany-DeSouza, President and CEO of Elexicon Energy. "The energy sector is at a tremendous turning point with new technologies and innovations emerging rapidly each and every day and Elexicon Energy has a tremendous opportunity to be a part of that story to better serve our customers."

Elexicon Energy would like to thank interim President and CEO Norm Fraser for guiding the organization through this transition and providing strategic counsel to its' Management and Board of Directors over the past several months.

About Elexicon Energy

Elexicon Energy powers life's most meaningful moments. As the fourth largest municipally owned electricity distributor in Ontario, our vision is to empower the communities we serve and help customers seize opportunities to ignite a better future. We provide over 171,000 residential and business customers with reliable and affordable energy services. Elexicon Energy is owned by five municipalities: the City of Pickering, the Town of Ajax, the Town of Whitby, the City of Belleville and the Municipality of Clarington. Learn more at elexiconenergy.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.





SOURCE Elexicon Energy Inc.

For further information: Media Contact, Kimberly Brathwaite, Brand and Public Relations Advisor, P: 905-424-9477 | E: [email protected]

Related Links

www.elexiconenergy.com

