Elexicon Energy: Proud Games Champion Sponsor of 2023 Parasport Games

Durham Region Hosting 43rd Edition of Games, February 3rd to 5th

AJAX, ON, Dec. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Elexicon Energy, the fourth largest electric utility in Ontario, in one of the fastest growing regions of the Greater Toronto Area, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the 2023 Ontario Parasport Games being held in Durham Region from February 3rd to 5th, 2023.

The 2023 Ontario Parasport Games will attract 550 participants, from athletes and coaches to officials and volunteers. Athletes will compete in 11 sport competitions at eight venues located across Durham Region. The upcoming Games will build on the success and legacy of the 2019 Games, which were also in Durham Region, and continuing growth of inclusive, accessible and adaptive sport opportunities.

"We are delighted to be a part of the upcoming Ontario Parasport Games, and look forward to witnessing the athletes spirit and their capabilities," said Indrani J. Butany DeSouza, Elexicon Energy's President and CEO. "Our sponsorship of the Games is a testament to our commitment to participating and making a difference in the communities we serve. Afterall, community engagement is at the heart of how Elexicon Energy operates."

"We're pleased and proud to have Elexicon Energy join our team as a Games Champion," said Games Co-Chair Don Terry. "They deliver energy to our community, and together we're energizing possibilities for para-athletes now and in the future."



The Durham Region 2023 Ontario Parasport Games is supported by the Ontario Government, through its Games Ontario program. This program delivers and supports multi-sport events, including the Ontario Summer and Winter Games for youth, the Ontario 55+ Winter and Summer Games, and the Ontario Parasport Games. The Ontario Parasport Games were first held in 1975 by the City of Cambridge. Since then, the Games have grown to over 500 participants competing in 10+ sports. The Durham Region 2023 Ontario Parasport Games will be the 43rd edition of the Games. Learn more at durhamregion2023.ca.

About Elexicon Energy

Elexicon Energy powers life's most meaningful moments. As the fourth largest municipally-owned electricity distributor in Ontario, our vision is to empower the communities we serve and help customers seize opportunities to ignite a better future. We provide over 174,000 residential and business customers with reliable and affordable energy services. Elexicon Energy is owned by five municipalities: the City of Pickering, the Town of Ajax, the Town of Whitby, the City of Belleville and the Municipality of Clarington. Learn more at elexiconenergy.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

