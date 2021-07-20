Elexicon Energy Announces Indy Butany-DeSouza as its New President & CEO

"I am delighted to join Elexicon Energy and build on the exciting initiatives launched since its merger just over two years ago," says Indy Butany-DeSouza, President and CEO of Elexicon Energy. "I look forward to working closely with the Executive Team and all of Elexicon Energy's employees to advance plans to increase focus on our customers, improve operational processes, contribute to the development of the communities we serve, and promote innovative approaches in the way we manage our business."

Elexicon Energy provides more than 171,000 residential and business customers with energy services in parts of Durham Region and beyond and is the fourth largest municipally owned electricity distributor in Ontario.

Ms. Butany-DeSouza joins Elexicon Energy with extensive experience in strategic leadership, business transformation and regulatory management. Her career has involved developing, communicating and executing corporate strategy, navigating mergers, and aligning cross company teams to deliver on regulatory and operational plans. As a recognized thought leader in the industry, she recognizes the importance of developing and aligning the culture of an organization to achieve business success and is a champion of equity, diversity and inclusion in the workforce.

"We are very excited to welcome Indy to the team. Her experience in leading business transformation and aligning the character of a recently merged organization will build on the success Elexicon Energy has achieved in its early years of transformation," says Paul Murphy, Elexicon Energy's Board Chair. "Indy has a track record of getting things done. We are confident she will effectively lead the organization in safely delivering reliable energy services and will implement the many initiatives underway to transform Elexicon Energy into a company that is driven by customers, is operationally excellent, and embraces innovative technology for the benefit of all our stakeholders."

Interim President and CEO, Norm Fraser will continue to lead the organization while working with Ms. Butany-DeSouza to help her transition to her new role this September. "It's been an honour to lead Elexicon these past few months," says Fraser. "It's a great organization and Indy, with her deep knowledge and experience in the industry, will be just what Elexicon needs to advance its strategic priorities. I look forward to working with Indy during her transition."

About Elexicon Energy

Elexicon Energy powers life's most meaningful moments. As the fourth largest municipally owned electricity distributor in Ontario, our vision is to empower the communities we serve and help customers seize opportunities to ignite a better future. We provide over 171,000 residential and business customers with reliable and affordable energy services. Elexicon Energy is owned by five municipalities: the City of Pickering, the Town of Ajax, the Town of Whitby, the City of Belleville and the Municipality of Clarington. Learn more at elexiconenergy.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.



SOURCE Elexicon Energy Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Edyta McKay, Manager, Public Affairs, Marketing and Communications, P: 289-314-0443 | E: [email protected]

Related Links

www.elexiconenergy.com

